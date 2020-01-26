SmackDown Superstar signs new WWE deal until 2025

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News

26 Jan 2020, 00:16 IST SHARE

Mandy Rose has been a SmackDown Superstar since April 2018

Speaking in a workout video on Bradley Martyn’s YouTube channel, Mandy Rose has revealed that she recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

The Fire & Desire member initially agreed to a contract with the company until 2020 following her participation on the Tough Enough reality show in 2015.

Now, with her contract set to expire in 2020, Rose has confirmed that she “just signed another five-year deal” (H/T Fightful), meaning we can expect to see her on WWE television until at least 2025.

Mandy Rose’s current WWE status

Since moving from NXT to the main roster in November 2017, Mandy Rose has featured prominently in WWE storylines alongside her tag team partner, Sonya Deville.

The two Superstars have not yet held any titles in WWE, despite challenging for singles and tag titles on multiple occasions over the last two years.

Rose, who also appeared as a cast member on Total Divas in 2016, is currently involved in a romance storyline on SmackDown with Heavy Machinery member Otis, while she has also been confirmed as an entrant in the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match.

Listen to Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz give their predictions for the 2020 Royal Rumble in this week’s episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast!