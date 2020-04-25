SmackDown Superstar takes shot at Brock Lesnar and WWE ahead of MITB 2020

Lesnar and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

A short while ago, WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter and it seems like he isn't happy at not being a part of this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The PPV is scheduled for May 10.

As of this moment, five WWE Superstars have qualified for the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, with one spot still remaining. Former World Champion Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black are now a part of this year's MITB lineup, with one spot remaining.

Before Corbin secured his spot, Ali shared WWE's tweet featuring the participants in the match, and his words suggested that he clearly wasn't thrilled with not being in the mix. Ali also took a shot at Brock Lesnar in the process. You can check out the tweet here.

Mustafa Ali unhappy with MITB snub

It's evident from Ali's tweet that he isn't happy with WWE in the least for not being included in the match. Ali hasn't wrestled on the Blue brand for a while now. Currently, many are speculating that he is going to be revealed as the mystery hacker who recently appeared in a cryptic video on SmackDown, lately.

Ali was a part of last year's Money In The Bank Ladder match and had a strong showing throughout the contest. The closing moments of the match saw Ali going for the briefcase when suddenly Brock Lesnar's music hit, and out came The Beast to a loud pop.

Lesnar made quick work of Ali and proceeded to unhook the briefcase to become the 2019 Money In The Bank winner. The decision to give Lesnar the briefcase instead of a young talent wasn't taken well by the WWE Universe.

Lesnar went on to successfully cash the contract in on Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules to win the Universal title.