SmackDown Superstar wins first match on show – almost four years after joining WWE

Drew Gulak had not won on SmackDown prior to the show

Drew Gulak has won his first match on WWE SmackDown after teaming with Daniel Bryan to defeat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on the March 20 episode of the blue brand’s show.

The finish to the match saw Gulak tag in Bryan, who leapt over his tag partner with a sunset flip from the top rope to pick up a pinfall victory over Cesaro.

Having debuted in WWE in June 2016 at the Cruiserweight Classic with a win over Harv Sihra (better known as Samir Singh), Gulak is now one of a select few Superstars to have won matches on RAW, SmackDown, NXT and 205 Live.

He had previously only had four matches as a member of the SmackDown roster, but he lost against all four opponents (Braun Strowman, Kalisto, Mustafa Ali and Otis).

Drew Gulak’s WWE career in 2020

Following his impressive performance against Daniel Bryan at Elimination Chamber, Drew Gulak has formed an alliance with the former WWE Champion and he is now working alongside him as a mentor.

If Gulak defeats Shinsuke Nakamura in a one-on-one match on next week’s episode of SmackDown, Bryan will be granted an Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36.