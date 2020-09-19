SmackDown Tag Team Championship match announced for Clash of Champions

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE revealed the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match for the upcoming Clash of Champions: Gold Rush pay-per-view event on September 27, 2020.

WWE announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Lucha House Party at the event where all WWE Titles are on the line.

It has not yet been revealed which combination of The Lucha House Party will be facing off against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at Clash of Champions. However, two weeks ago on SmackDown, the pairing of Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura after the SmackDown Tag Team Champions were distracted by the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik on SmackDown

During this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Cesaro went one-on-one with The Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik. Cesaro picked up the victory after the Swiss Cyborg hit The King of The Ropes with the Neutralizer.

The match also saw Metalik's tag team partners Lince Dorado and Kalisto ejected from ringside by the WWE referee after the duo's constant arguing.

Clash of Champions: Gold Rush

WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush emanates from inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on September 27, 2020 on the WWE Network.

As is the theme of the pay per view, all championships from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will be defended at the event.

Below is the updated match card for Clash of Champions: Gold Rush: