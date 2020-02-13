SmackDown title match added to WWE Elimination Chamber card (Spoilers)

The Elimination Chamber PPV will be held in Philadelphia

The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison is being advertised as a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at the 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

It had already been announced by the arena where the event will be held – the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia – that a six-man Elimination Chamber match will take place to determine a new No.1 contender for the Universal Championship (read the spoiler here).

Now, 10 days after their match at Super ShowDown on February 27, it has been confirmed that The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston will battle it out with Miz & Morrison again on March 8 at the final PPV before WrestleMania 36.

The returning John Morrison defeated Big E and Kofi Kingston in singles matches on SmackDown in back-to-back weeks following his reunion with The Miz in January.

Morrison & The Miz then teamed up to win a Fatal 4-Way match against The Revival, Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party to become the new No.1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

WWE has already announced that the duo will face The New Day at Super ShowDown, but it now appears that the rivalry will continue until at least Elimination Chamber.

