WWE Rumor - Elimination Chamber main event revealed? (Spoiler)

The main event for next month's Elimination Chamber may have already been revealed

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is now just a month away and it appears that once again an advertisement for the show could have spoiled the main event match.

There was an advertisement as part of last night's episode of Monday Night RAW revealed that Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin vs. Robert Roode would be the Elimination Chamber match that main-evented the show, with the winner going on to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

March 8th at Wells Fargo Center: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin & Robert Roode will compete in an Elimination Chamber Match with the winner earning a chance to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania!



🎟️» https://t.co/aFovgzUarS pic.twitter.com/3ewo5iBs2t — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) February 11, 2020

The Wells Fargo Center also updated to reveal the commercial to the rest of the world, which means that for now, it appears that WWE's plans could be for The Fiend to retain the Universal Championship in his match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown next month because he isn't one of the men named in the match.

As ever, cards are subject to change and if WWE decides that Goldberg should become Universal Champion in less than three weeks time, then the main event match for Elimination Chamber could be changed.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that the plan currently is still for Roman Reigns to challenge The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, and it appears that this main event lines up with his theory.

It's unlikely that Bray Wyatt will be booked to lose the Championship so soon, which means that Roman Reigns could be the man who comes out on top inside the Chamber.

It's interesting to note that back in 2017, Bray Wyatt won his first World Championship as part of the Elimination Chamber match.

What do you think of the main event match? Who do you think will win and challenge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania?