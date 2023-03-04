The first SmackDown of March 2023 was significant for Cody Rhodes for a few reasons. He appeared on the show for the first time since his WWE return in 2022. Outside of WWE, however, the appearance had another important meaning for The American Nightmare.

SmackDown emanated from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. That particular building is also the arena where Cody helped kick off the first episode of AEW's flagship TV show, Dynamite.

With such an essential meaning for Rhodes, it was also the first time the former AEW star met with Roman Reigns in the ring. While it might be a usual episode of SmackDown for most fans, the building has a special place in the canon of the American Nightmare's career.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Very cool. Cody Rhodes kicked-off the first episode of AEW Dynamite in the same building as tonight’s episode of #SmackDown where he’ll also kick-off the show with Roman Reigns Very cool. Cody Rhodes kicked-off the first episode of AEW Dynamite in the same building as tonight’s episode of #SmackDown where he’ll also kick-off the show with Roman Reigns.Very cool.

Once Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year, he was placed on the RAW brand. Since then, he has primarily appeared as a member of that roster. However, with the build to WrestleMania 39, he needed to show up on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has been on television sporadically since the Royal Rumble. He sent Paul Heyman to RAW to converse with Rhodes on a few occasions. During those conversations, Heyman insulted Cody by saying his father, Dusty Rhodes, thought of Roman Reigns as more of a son than him.

Due to the lack of commitment shown by The Tribal Chief, Rhodes decided to take his destiny into his own hands and confront Reigns on SmackDown. It just happened to be the same arena where he helped launch AEW.

A big part of Cody Rhodes' story is that he needs to win the WWE Championship, a title his father never won. Both Heyman and Reigns said that when Dusty was alive, he saw even more in The Head of the Table than in his son.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns finally met face-to-face on SmackDown

Due to not being given a consistent chance in the main event scene like Reigns has, Rhodes departed WWE in 2016. In the years he was away, The American Nightmare wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW.

Cody Rhodes started the new company alongside Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, and Tony Khan. The American Nightmare referenced his former home during his in-ring promo with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns has had a seemingly easier path to success in WWE, whereas Rhodes noted how "the goalpost" kept moving for him throughout his career. It was a subtle reference to his AEW career and growing his brand while away from WWE.

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner also mentioned "his friends," who sold out an independent event with 10,000 fans. He was referring to when Rhodes and the Elite put on the All In show in September 2018 to much success.

That success helped lead to the formation of AEW while changing the wrestling industry forever. Another promotion in the game leads to competition between companies, which should lead to a better overall product. However, the competition between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has been extremely personal on the Road to WrestleMania.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes