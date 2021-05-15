SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash: 6 WWE Superstars who stole the show – Roman Reigns gets reality check, big title change to fuel betrayal? (May 14, 2021)

WWE SmackDown’s go-home show before WrestleMania Backlash was entertaining throughout its duration. We saw interesting developments in the biggest title feuds ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view. The show also witnessed the women’s tag team titles change hands. It was a complete show, and there were no flops to pick from the Blue brand this week.

In this article, we will take a look at six WWE SmackDown Superstars who stole the show.

#1 Cesaro annihilates Roman Reigns’ entourage on WWE SmackDown

Cesaro had the last laugh on WWE SmackDown

Cesaro’s recent booking on SmackDown has been commendable. The writers have done well in building him up as a credible challenger ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash. Last week, he defeated Seth Rollins to earn that championship opportunity and attacked Reigns and his entire entourage.

This week on SmackDown, Cesaro faced Jimmy Uso in a singles match that accounted for a solid main event. The Swiss Cyborg put up a dominant performance and did well in narrating a captivating story throughout the match. He also took a lot of punishment that made Jimmy’s first match after his return a memorable one.

It was a well-balanced match where both the SmackDown Superstars played to their respective strengths. Cesaro gained the upper hand in the match's closing moments and was close to pinning one-half of The Usos. Unfortunately, the match ended in disqualification after Roman Reigns attacked The Swiss Cyborg at ringside.

Reigns threw Cesaro over the announce desk before being involved in a verbal spat with Jimmy Uso. The two superstars started walking towards the backstage area, leaving Jey Uso alone inside the ring. Cesaro saw an opportunity and laid a brutal attack on Jey. Both Reigns and Jimmy Uso rushed to the ring, but the former United States Champion took them both out as well.

It was great to see Cesaro standing tall in the final meeting between him and Roman Reigns before their Universal Championship match. Although this probably foreshadows his loss at the pay-per-view, this storyline is doing a great job establishing him permanently in the world title picture. Cesaro undoubtedly deserves credit for ending a good episode of SmackDown on an excellent note.

1 / 5 NEXT