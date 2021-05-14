WrestleMania Backlash: 5 superstars who desperately need to win – Roman Reigns’ cunning plan, big mistake with former Universal Champion? 

This year’s edition of WrestleMania Backlash looks quite interesting. WWE has confirmed five title matches for the show as well as a Lumberjack match. We could see more exciting additions to the match card as we move closer to the pay-per-view. Many superstars booked for the show will have the opportunity to pick up a career-defining win on Sunday. Unfortunately, some need this victory more than others.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1 Roman Reigns (Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash)

Roman Reigns has to look out for all the potential threats at WrestleMania Backlash

At WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns will look to defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro. He recently defeated Daniel Bryan in a title match and barred him from SmackDown. Reigns will now look to continue his title reign by beating The Swiss Cyborg in a title match. The previous altercations between both these superstars were quite promising.

Face to face with the Tribal Chef #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qmSgRdouz3 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 17, 2021

Reigns initially labeled Cesaro as an ‘undeserving’ superstar who isn’t worthy of his attention. But the latter fought hard for the title shot at WrestleMania Backlash. Although his build-up has been credible, Cesaro might not be the best option to dethrone Roman Reigns at the moment. That could, of course, change in the next few months if the writers continue to invest more in his push.

However, for now, Roman Reigns should retain his championship. He can rely on conventional methods to defend his Universal Championship by ensuring that Jey Uso helps him. He recently picked up a clean victory over Daniel Bryan, which accounted for a rare instance in Reigns’ current title run. He can easily revert to bending the rules for a successful title defense at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns is expected to carry the Universal Championship until at least SummerSlam. In the meantime, he can have a memorable feud with Cesaro that will help The Swiss Cyborg in establishing himself as a credible threat in the world title picture. Even if the former United States Champion loses the match at WrestleMania Backlash, it has the potential to be the turning point in his career.

"First off, you won't be talking to me any kind of way like you talk to my brother Jey, and, second of all,, I ain't nobody's b****." - Jimmy @WWEUsos to @WWERomanReigns 👀 #SmackDown @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/839uozyHu2 — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2021

WWE has also teased a lot of tension between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. The returning superstar refused to acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table, and the Universal Champion assured everyone that he would make his cousin get back in line. It would be interesting to see how this storyline will develop after WrestleMania Backlash.

