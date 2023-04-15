"Solo about to send Riddle home for another 6 months" - WWE fans react to the ending of this week's SmackDown

Solo Sikoa collided with Matt Riddle in the main event of this week's SmackDown. The Bloodline member tried to destroy the latter after the bout, and WWE fans have taken to social media to react to what transpired.
Riddle made a surprise return to the company on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 after being sidelined for several months. Last week on the blue brand, he helped Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take out The Usos. On the red brand this week, he and Zayn showed up at the end of the show to help KO against The Bloodline.
The Original Bro has an issue with Solo Sikoa because The Enforcer was the one who put him on the shelf in December. After Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle on SmackDown this week, he gave him a uranage onto the announce table and flipped the table onto the former United States Champion.
The WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the match and the aftermath. You can check out some of the tweets below:
Before the match began, Paul Heyman announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Usos in two weeks on SmackDown.
