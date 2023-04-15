"Solo about to send Riddle home for another 6 months" - WWE fans react to the ending of this week's SmackDown

Solo Sikoa collided with Matt Riddle in the main event of this week's SmackDown. The Bloodline member tried to destroy the latter after the bout, and WWE fans have taken to social media to react to what transpired.

Riddle made a surprise return to the company on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 after being sidelined for several months. Last week on the blue brand, he helped Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take out The Usos. On the red brand this week, he and Zayn showed up at the end of the show to help KO against The Bloodline.

The Original Bro has an issue with Solo Sikoa because The Enforcer was the one who put him on the shelf in December. After Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle on SmackDown this week, he gave him a uranage onto the announce table and flipped the table onto the former United States Champion.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the match and the aftermath. You can check out some of the tweets below:

pau @316REIGNS #smackdown solo about to send riddle home for another 6 months solo about to send riddle home for another 6 months 😭😭😭 #smackdown

Jobber Knocker Wrestling Podcast ⚪️ @JobberkNocker The slow building of Solo is so important. Roman’s the guy. The USOs are the best in WWE. Heymans the GOAT. Solo needs this. #SmackDown The slow building of Solo is so important. Roman’s the guy. The USOs are the best in WWE. Heymans the GOAT. Solo needs this. #SmackDown

Inkling Mario @InklingMario



#SmackDown Great match from Solo & Riddle the ref injecting meant nothing but we saw that at Mania with Roman & Cody I loved how Solo pushed the announcement table on Riddle that was beautiful this guy only pinfall lost this year will be against Cody that it. Great match from Solo & Riddle the ref injecting meant nothing but we saw that at Mania with Roman & Cody I loved how Solo pushed the announcement table on Riddle that was beautiful this guy only pinfall lost this year will be against Cody that it.#SmackDown https://t.co/mAryU9Bmw8

Austin Wrestling (-_•) @TheGarganoWay I certainly hope at some point this year Solo wins gold, he’s just too good. he’d make for a dominant midcard champion on Raw or SD #SmackDown I certainly hope at some point this year Solo wins gold, he’s just too good. he’d make for a dominant midcard champion on Raw or SD #SmackDown

iBeast @ibeastIess Solo Sikoa is coming to his own, one of the best booked wrestlers on the main roster. Solo Sikoa is coming to his own, one of the best booked wrestlers on the main roster. ☝️ https://t.co/RCOMeyyANC

CHEE$E🛸 @yOoSwearly DID YALL REALLY THINK SOLO WAS GOING TO LOSE?! #SmackDown DID YALL REALLY THINK SOLO WAS GOING TO LOSE?! #SmackDown

Detroit King @Detroit_Bread The end of #SmackDown is the exact reason why we should be getting a solo story between Matt Riddle & Solo Sikoa that could have been much more fun than just a stupid rehashed WrestleMania rematch I am not looking forward to this 6 man tag team match at backlash at all The end of #SmackDown is the exact reason why we should be getting a solo story between Matt Riddle & Solo Sikoa that could have been much more fun than just a stupid rehashed WrestleMania rematch I am not looking forward to this 6 man tag team match at backlash at all

Before the match began, Paul Heyman announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Usos in two weeks on SmackDown.

