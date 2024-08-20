Solo Sikoa appoints new Wiseman, WWE legend's son to join The Bloodline 2.0? - 3 things The Bloodline could do at WWE Bash In Berlin

The Bloodline's original leader Roman Reigns stormed back into the spotlight at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event, crashing Sikoa's opportunity to beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The following SmackDown revealed Roman's true intentions: he was on a mission to reclaim his throne as The Tribal Chief.

That night, Roman dominated the new Bloodline on his own. However, last week's episode unfolded quite differently. Reigns managed to come out on top again and snagged the coveted Ula Fala, but Jacob Fatu, the fourth member of Bloodline 2.0, stormed in and brought Reigns crashing down with brutal force.

The Bloodline 2.0 is gearing up for the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, especially after the recent assault on the Original Tribal Chief. Here are three things they could pull off at the event.

#3. WWE legend Umaga's son Zilla Fatu joins The Bloodline 2.0

Solo Sikoa might be looking to add another member to his crew. The up-and-coming Samoan wrestler Zilla Fatu is creating quite a buzz as a possible recruit for the group. Whispers are going around that this young talent might be heading to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Lately, he's been making waves in the independent circuit. As the son of the late WWE legend Umaga, he has openly expressed his desire to step into the WWE ring. He emphasized his commitment to upholding the family legacy by being part of the WWE roster.

Given his lineage as Umaga's son, it’s just a matter of time before he steps into the ring in Stamford alongside his cousins, and Bash in Berlin could be the perfect place to do it.

#2. New Wiseman for the Bloodline 2.0 is anointed

Paul Heyman got kicked out of the group for not acknowledging Sikoa as his Tribal Chief. The former Enforcer of The Bloodline and his crew took him down for not giving him the respect he thought he deserved.

WWE icon and former Intercontinental champion Rikishi is perfect to take on that role. Notably, Rikishi is the father of Solo Sikoa, who could host a special ceremony at Bash in Berlin to formally recognize his father as his Wiseman.

#1. Jacob Fatu challenges Roman Reigns to a match

When Roman took out the new Bloodline on SmackDown after SummerSlam, Jacob was sidelined with a small injury. However, he made his comeback last week and took out the former Undisputed Universal Champion.

It looks like a showdown between the Original Head of the Table and the Samoan Werewolf could be on the horizon, particularly after Jacob's impressive display of dominance over Roman. With all eyes on the fight for the Head at the Table, Fatu could be eyeing a challenge against Reigns at Bash in Berlin, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

