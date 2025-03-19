  • home icon
Solo Sikoa to approach 4-time champion and betray Jacob Fatu? Exploring the possibility

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 19, 2025 13:46 GMT
Solo Sikoa could betray Jacob Fatu soon [Image credits: WWE.com]
Solo Sikoa could betray Jacob Fatu soon. [Image from WWE.com]

Things aren't exactly peachy between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu and the tension between them is palpable. So, with that in mind, could Sikoa approach a four-time champion and betray The Samoan Werewolf?

Braun Strowman is a one-time Universal Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion. The Monster Among Men is Jacob Fatu's arch-nemesis on WWE SmackDown and aligning with the 41-year-old would make the sense.

Last week on SmackDown, The Street Champ realized he no longer has control over Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf does as he pleases and has ignored his former Tribal Chief on several occasions. Seeing the writing on the wall, Solo may decide to save himself a world of hurt and approach Fatu's sworn enemy for help.

However, this is mere speculation and there is no telling what the future holds for Solo & Co., or if Sikoa even plans on betraying Fatu. Only time will tell how things unfold.

WWE could be planning to book Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for WrestleMania 41

Whether Braun Strowman gets involved or not, all signs seem to point to a feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The two superstars have seemingly not been on the same page in recent months and it feels like it's only a matter of time before the situation escalates, leading to a huge civil war.

Of course, a rivalry of this caliber needs to be played out on a massive stage. The WWE Universe could potentially get to see Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu go head-to-head at WrestleMania 41. There have been reports, particularly from WrestleVotes, suggesting this is the plan.

A match between these two superstars would be nothing short of exciting. Hopefully, Triple H and Co. will book the match for The Show of Shows.

Edited by Yash Mittal
