Solo Sikoa to be betrayed out of winning Money in the Bank 2025 in a shocking twist? Analyzing the chances

Solo Sikoa has a major opportunity ahead of him at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. The man who once proclaimed himself as The Tribal Chief is set to participate in a Men's MITB Ladder Match. The winner earns a guaranteed title opportunity.

Unfortunately, the former Enforcer of The Bloodline may not quite have the experience he is hoping for at the PLE, as he could shockingly be betrayed by Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo.

Sikoa is the only member of his group who will participate in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Jacob Fatu failed to qualify, and Mateo did not feature in the qualifying matches. Solo has also been attempting to flex his authority lately, and it could backfire if Fatu and JC Mateo do not approve.

JC and Jacob have some clear tension on WWE SmackDown. With that being said, Mateo might see that Solo is the real problem. If he does, he could privately reach out to Fatu, and the two could get on the same page.

If that's the case, at Money in the Bank, the pair could prevent Solo from winning instead of helping him. For example, Sikoa could demand that Jacob and JC attack the other participants, only for them to attack Solo Sikoa instead.

However, it must be noted that the above angle is speculative, and only time will tell what takes place at WWE Money in the Bank on June 7.

With Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa injured, Solo Sikoa may need to find help against Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo

If Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo were to turn on Solo Sikoa, it would dramatically change things in WWE. This goes for Solo himself, his group, and the landscape of SmackDown in general.

For the first time, Solo would truly be alone. Now, technically, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are part of his group, but unfortunately for Sikoa, both men are currently out due to injuries.

The only way for Solo to have help against Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo would be for the former Tribal Chief to find some outside assistance. Thankfully, there are others he could go to, such as Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i.

Hikuleo is the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Meanwhile, Lance is a member of the Anoa'i family. Both men could move up to WWE's main roster and work with Solo Sikoa, once again giving him the numbers advantage. From there, when Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa do return, Solo's group could be truly unstoppable.

