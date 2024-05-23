Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline to feud with 3-time champions on SmackDown? Exploring the chances 

Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa are set to take on Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on the May 24th, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown. The Street Profits are out to avenge themselves against The Bloodline after both of them suffered attacks at the hands of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

However, it doesn't seem like the tag team match on SmackDown will end the feud between The Bloodline and The Street Profits. Currently, Bobby Lashley is injured, and Dawkins & Ford function like a well-oiled machine. Hence, the creative could split The Street Profits from The Pride and send them on a tag team run.

As per Xero News, WWE has some "big stuff" planned for The Street Profits. There is a great chance the "big stuff" is a feud with The Bloodline. It goes without saying that the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline is trying to make an impact the same way the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline did. A solid feud can help them solidify their dominance and enable Sikoa to earn some traction as the leader.

On the other hand, The Street Profits are doing great in terms of popularity, but they need a feud that will allow them to make an impact. A feud with The Bloodline is the guaranteed solution for that! So far, The Street Profits have secured the Tag Team Championships in all three brands of WWE.

Wrestling veteran gives his opinion about Solo Sikoa as The Bloodline's leader

The Enforcer's leadership is nowhere near to what Roman Reigns' was, but The Tribal Chief had three years to be where he was at WrestleMania 40. However, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes that one of The Usos would have done a better job at this point than Solo Sikoa.

"Solo, do you all think Solo is good enough to pull off being the new Head of the Table? What do y'all think? [I have my doubts. I think they turn Jey or something. Like Jey could do it now.] Either of the two Usos could've done it. And The Ones are face now, but because promo-wise they're better than him, no offense to Solo. He's not there yet. He's getting there. His facial is getting pretty good. Fans [are] chanting at him."

Solo Sikoa is yet to have his first singles match as the leader of the new Bloodline. So far he has had one tag team match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens with Tama Tonga and secured that victory.