Solo Sikoa to bring former champion as his new enforcer? Exploring the chances

Last week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his return after he attacked Cody Rhodes to close the show. The leader of the new-look Bloodline had not been seen since the January 17, 2025 episode of SmackDown when he was booed out of the building.

Whilst Sikoa still seemingly has the loyalty of his Bloodline, the rise of Jacob Fatu may soon cause some friction between the pair.

If Fatu does indeed look to break free from Sikoa, then Solo may need to get a new enforcer to do his bidding. One star who could perfectly fill that role is the Nigerian Giant, Omos. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has recently been honing his craft in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Having left the Japanese promotion, fans are anticipating his WWE return, and an alliance with Sikoa would be a great way to reintroduce him to the crowd.

WWE Hall of Famer on future angles for Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have become two WWE stars with some of the highest potential on the roster, with a match between the pair expected to be thrilling to say the least.

One person who is keen to see how the two are handled is Sikoa's father Rikishi, who recently gave his thoughts on a Solo and Fatu angle while speaking on his Off the Top podcast.

"Maybe it could be time for Solo to turn babyface. I mean where do you go after it's done with him and Roman? But you know, at the end of the day, Solo's not going nowhere. He's gonna be a player with WWE for a while and Jacob as well and also the Tongan brothers ... It's going to be interesting to see how this thing here plays out, I don't know, who turns babyface if in case Jacob, and they decide to go with Jacob and Solo. If Jacob turns on Solo, it could go either way."

Regardless of who turns face or remains a heel between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, one thing is for certain, their match will surely be one of the most explosive in recent WWE history.

