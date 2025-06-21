  • home icon
Solo Sikoa to call back major Bloodline member to help defeat Jacob Fatu? Exploring potential return

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jun 21, 2025 10:02 GMT
Solo SIkoa needs backup (image via WWE)
Solo SIkoa needs backup (image via WWE)

Solo Sikoa takes on Jacob Fatu next weekend at Night of Champions after it became clear that Fatu no longer wants to be part of his Bloodline. Fatu's actions on SmackDown have now confirmed that The New Bloodline is over, but Sikoa could have a plan to ensure that he takes the United States Championship in Saudi Arabia.

While Jacob Fatu has left the group and Sikoa wasn't able to get the upper hand last night with JC Mateo on his side, one man could make his return and balance the scales in favor of Sikoa, and that's Tama Tonga.

Tonga and Fatu became close friends on SmackDown throughout their time in The New Bloodline and formed an interesting bond. This could be tested if Sikoa is able to bring him back to interfere in the match and help Sikoa take the title away from his former ally.

Tama Tonga hasn't had contact with Jacob Fatu or his Bloodline since April

Tama Tonga and his brother Tonga Loa are both sidelined with injuries at the moment, with the latter expected to return in the coming weeks. Tama Tonga was only sidelined back in April and was expected to need sugery, but as of writing there has been no official prognosis when it comes to his potential return date.

The brothers made up half of Sikoa's Bloodline, which was able to take on Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline several times, even though they mostly came up short. Sikoa has been forced to recruit JC Mateo following their injuries, and it's unclear if they will reunite with the former Tribal Chief when they are cleared to return.

It will be interesting to see what tricks Solo Sikoa has up his sleeve in Saudi Arabia, because it's clear that he won't be travelling to the Middle East alone.

