Solo Sikoa could finally turn on Roman Reigns if a former champion returns to WWE after more than two years

The recently concluded edition of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns celebrate 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion. However, The Tribal Chief was interrupted by The Usos.

The former Undisputed Tag Team Champions confronted Reigns before Jimmy got involved in a war of words with The Head of the Table. The segment saw Solo Sikoa double cross The Usos to side with Roman Reigns. The Enforcer leveled Jimmy Uso with a devastating Samoan spike, much to the shock of fans.

While Solo might have sided with Reigns last night, he could potentially turn on The Tribal Chief if his father Rikishi makes his return to the Stamford-based company.

The Hall of Famer teased his potential involvement in The Bloodline storyline following the events of Night of Champions. While there were speculations that he could show up on SmackDown to sort things out between The Usos and Reigns, that didn't happen. However, he could make his potential return shortly to play a key role in The Bloodline saga.

The 57-year-old legend could open his son's eyes to Roman's manipulation and atrocities, leading him to turn on The Tribal Chief. Rikishi could have a hand in uniting his three sons to wage war against Roman Reigns.

WWE legend believes Solo Sikoa could be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer believes that Solo Sikoa could be the one to end Roman Reigns' dominating reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/solo-sikoa-to-… Solo Sikoa the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Solo Sikoa the one to dethrone Roman Reigns?wrestlelamia.co.uk/solo-sikoa-to-… https://t.co/DpSC9zN5us

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer stated that Solo could do the unthinkable and defeat The Head of the Table if WWE gives him a Umaga-esque push.

"If Solo is the heater, everybody should be afraid to piss off the heater,” Dreamer said. “Just let him be him. Solo isn't there yet, but Solo will be ready. I have gone on record and said I don't know who is the person to defeat Roman Reigns, but what if it was Solo? I think WWE could get him this hot. Like Umaga, Umaga was so hot that if he would have turned babyface, the sky would have been the limit.”

Do you think Solo Sikoa would turn on Roman Reigns? Should The Enforcer be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes