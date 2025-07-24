Solo Sikoa to get bailed on WWE SmackDown by a current champion after his arrest? Exploring the possibility

Last week's edition of SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa get arrested by the San Antonio Police during an in-ring promo. Just before this, Adam Pearce revealed that the United States Champion will defend his title against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam 2025. While Sikoa is still detained by the Police, he might get bailed this week, in a massive twist, courtesy of Dominik Mysterio.Last Friday, Solo Sikoa and his MFT were involved in a car accident before SmackDown kicked off. The Police investigated the incident and took Fatu in as a 'person of Interest'. However, towards the closing moments of the show, The Samoan Werewolf got cleared and returned, alongside Jimmy Uso, to confront Sikoa and his MFT. It was at this moment that the United States Champion got arrested at the RAW General Manager's request.However, Solo Sikoa might return on this week's episode of SmackDown after being bailed by Dominik Mysterio. 'Dirty' Dom has been arrested in the past and knows exactly how it feels to be imprisoned. In a shocking possibility, he might bail Sikoa out of the Police detention, and this could lead to a potential alliance between The Judgment Day and Solo's group as part of a blockbuster storyline.That said, at this point, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to await the turn of events on this week's episode of SmackDown.Solo Sikoa to lose the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2025?Solo Sikoa has been scheduled to defend his United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam 2025. However, there is a possibility that Sikoa might lose the gold in the high-stakes title bout.The Street Champion used the numbers game to dethrone his former Bloodline stablemate for the US Title at Night of Champions 2025. He also applied the same tactics to retain the gold against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.Now that his next title defense is in a Steel Cage Match, he might end up losing the gold since his MFT seemingly can't interfere to help him as they have always done. Meanwhile, The Samoan Werewolf is currently on a mission to regain the US Championship and could take advantage of the stipulation to get the job done.While this angle might sound convincing, it is hypothetical as of this writing. Fans will have to wait till SummerSlam 2025 to see who secures the victory.