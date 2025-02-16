Solo Sikoa to hire 6’8’’ monster in WWE to protect himself from Jacob Fatu and Bloodline? Potential debut explored

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has been in troubled waters ever since he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. The Tribal Combat match loss on RAW’s Netflix debut has broken up his Bloodline and now The Street Champion is on the bad side of Jacob Fatu. However, Sikoa could bring Hikuleo to be his new personal enforcer.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga had a word with their former leader backstage. Solo Sikoa mentioned letting the family down and that he needed some time off. Later when The Samoan Werewolf was fighting Damian Priest and Braun Strowman for a spot in the Elimination Chamber, Sikoa showed up to help Fatu.

However, Cody Rhodes prevented this from happening as he went after The New Bloodline’s leader. Tama Tonga tried to help Solo but ended up taking a Samoan Spike from his ally instead. The Samoan Werewolf saw this instance and is now after Sikoa.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since it would be hard to converse with an angry Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa could bring Hikuleo to WWE for protection. He could appoint the 6’8” Samoan wrestling monster as his new personal Enforcer and as a buffer to Fatu.

Notably, Hikuleo has already signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion and this would be the perfect opportunity for him to appear on television. While this is a significant turn the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

Solo Sikoa could cost Cody Rhodes his title at WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa had been focused on Roman Reigns ever since The OTC returned at the 2024 SummerSlam. After his Tribal Combat match defeat, The New Bloodline leader shifted his attention back to Cody Rhodes. So far; however, the Samoan wrestler hasn’t qualified for the Elimination Chamber.

This could mean that instead of clashing against Herculean superstars like CM Punk, John Cena, and others, Sikoa could run direct interference. WWE has already used this method to make Damian Priest lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thus, like Finn Balor, Sikoa could interfere in Rhodes' WWE Title match on the Show of Shows. The creative can use this to make John Cena, if he wins The Elimination Chamber, a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania.

This would also open the doors for The American Nightmare to win back his title and be the man to retire the future Hall of Famer. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Sikoa and Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback