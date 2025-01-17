Solo Sikoa to hold WWE star responsible for losing Ula Fala; kick him out of Bloodline? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala and the Tribal Chief title to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on RAW’s Netflix debut. While he received help from members of his faction, The OTC’s backup didn’t allow Sikoa to turn things around. Now, there’s a possibility that the new Bloodline’s leader could blame his loss on Jacob Fatu and kick him out.

The Samoan Werewolf has been a force of nature since he arrived in WWE. Jacob Fatu has singlehandedly turned the tide of the match several times while helping Solo Sikoa and also made gigantic impacts each time he ambushed someone.

Despite commanding such dominance, he couldn’t help the new Bloodline win the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Most recently, he also failed to prevent Roman Reigns from winning the Tribal Combat match.

Trending

Sikoa had previously kicked Jimmy Uso out, blaming him for The OTC’s loss at WrestleMania XL. Now, he could blame Fatu for his loss and kick him out.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Expand Tweet

WWE could use this development to give Fatu a babyface turn. The Samoan Werewolf could return at the Royal Rumble and eliminate Sikoa, setting up a feud with him. The duo could then face each other at WrestleMania 41. While this is a possible direction the story can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Jacob Fatu could also betray Solo Sikoa and head the new Bloodline

When Solo Sikoa took over as the leader of the new Bloodline, he constantly accused Roman Reigns of being weak. He also labeled him an incapable leader who couldn’t hold onto the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now that he has lost the Ula Fala, Jacob Fatu could also lose respect for him.

Like Sikoa, The Samoan Werewolf also worships power. Thus, he could attack his defeated leader and take over the new Bloodline. This faction could become more vicious under Fatu’s rule because, according to Paul Heyman, unlike Sikoa, Fatu and the Tongan Brothers were never chosen to be brought to WWE by Reigns, who knew of their destructive nature.

Expand Tweet

Thus, the 32-year-old would become a new nemesis in The OTC's way and try to prevent him from winning the Royal Rumble match. WWE could also set up a future match between them by making Fatu the final man Reigns eliminates to win the Rumble. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback