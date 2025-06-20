Solo Sikoa to introduce The Bloodline’s newest member & injure Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

The cracks in The Bloodline have gotten bigger than ever. After Jacob Fatu took him out at Money in the Bank, Solo Sikoa issued a warning to the Samoan Werewolf on last week's SmackDown. He might introduce Hikuleo as the newest member of the Bloodline on the upcoming SmackDown and have him attack and injure Fatu.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champion and Tama Tonga's half-brother made his long-awaited WWE debut in a singles match against Kit Wilson on WWE Main Event. The match was taped ahead of last week's episode of SmackDown, where he picked up the win over the Pretty Deadly member.

Hikuleo could make his main roster debut on the upcoming episode of SmackDown as Solo Sikoa's new ally. After Jacob Fatu tries to take out Solo and JC Mateo, Hikuleo could come out to save the former Tribal Chief. Jacob Fatu also made his WWE debut in a similar manner last year. This could be a great callback to his debut at Clash at the Castle in 2022.

While there are high chances of this happening, it will be interesting to see if Hikuleo makes his debut on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Rikishi sends message to The Bloodline after Solo Sikoa's statement on SmackDown last week

After being betrayed by the United States Champion at Money in the Bank, Solo issued a warning to Jacob on last week's SmackDown. He gave him a week to fix things and said there would be consequences otherwise. Following this statement from Solo Sikoa, Rikishi took to Instagram to send a message to his family.

The real-life Bloodline member shared a picture of his family members, accompanied by the following caption:

"Family is EVERYTHiNG #FatuAnoaiThang 🩸☝🏾Proud of these boys !!" Rikishi wrote.

It'll be interesting to see how things progress in this storyline revolving around the new Bloodline.

