Solo Sikoa to introduce WWE SmackDown Superstar as first female member of the Bloodline? Exploring potential hint

Solo Sikoa seems to be on a sabbatical from WWE but hasn't abandoned the promotion or his claim as leader of Bloodline 2.0. A few weeks back, on SmackDown, The Street Champ was booed out of the arena after his loss to Roman Reigns on RAW for the Ula Fala.

The 31-year-old superstar might have removed himself from the limelight for a while, but he might come with a female member for Bloodline 2.0. That new member could be the former Women's Champion, Nia Jax. The SmackDown superstar has been rumored to have joined Bloodline 2.0 for a long time, as she was the only member in the current women's division in WWE from the Anoa'i family. She is the second cousin once removed of The Rock.

Trending

The chances of her joining Bloodline 2.0 have increased as Solo Sikoa addressed her as a potential stablemate when discussing intergender matches in the WWE 2K25 video game. He believed that the Irresistible Force would be the perfect heel version of The Bloodline, whether in real life or the upcoming video game.

Nia Jax has also addressed the possibility of her joining the Bloodline faction in WWE. While speaking to DailyMail, she noted that although she is content with her work in the women's division, Nia wouldn't hesitate to join the Bloodline faction on TV if an opportunity arises.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

"If it does come down to it to where they need a little bit of our assistance, you know that we're going to be there without even a second guess. But right now, they're big fans of ours and what we're doing in the women's division. But like I said, if it's needed, we're going to be there," she said. [H/T: Fightful Select]

Apart from Nia Jax, Naomi, wife of Jimmy Uso, is another female superstar who has been discussed for joining the Bloodline storyline. However, Nia Jax has a higher chance of making it to the heel group of Solo's faction, while Naomi could join the OG Bloodline as she is currently a face in WWE.

Solo Sikoa might introduce new members in Bloodline 2.0

Solo Sikoa might arrive with some new members for his faction, and among the new members, the name of Hikuleo is on the top. He is the younger brother of Tama Tonga and cousin of Tonga Loa.

Hikuleo signed a contract with WWE in September 2024 last year, and since then, there have been rumors of him joining the Bloodline 2.0. While reports have suggested that he will start from NXT, it has also been rumored that he may debut at Royal Rumble this Saturday in Indianapolis.

It remains to be seen when Solo Sikoa marks her return to TV and whether he will come along with a new member of the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback