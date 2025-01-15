Solo Sikoa may not return to WWE SmackDown alone this week

Solo Sikoa is slated to return to WWE SmackDown this week. However, The Street Champion might not return alone. Solo might bring along with him his father and WWE legend, Rikishi.

The Hall of Famer hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion for the past four years. The last time Rikishi was seen on WWE TV was in 2020 at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. However, Rikishi's return now could be for a special purpose.

Rikishi to take over as Wiseman of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0

Now that Solo has lost the prestigious Ula Fala, Rikishi may come out and announce himself as the Wiseman of Bloodline 2.0. This may happen on Friday Night SmackDown this week as Rikishi might praise his son for his efforts against Roman Reigns. There was some speculation among some fans that Rikishi would help Solo retain the Ula Fala in the Tribal Comba bout.

Trending

It was anticipated that Rikishi may show up on RAW's debut episode on Netflix as Solo clashed against the OTC. The Hall of Famer had recently been very vocal in his support for his son, Solo, and had even remarked that he could be the next WWE Champion.

Rikishi may bring along Hikuleo or Lance Anoa'i as a potential replacement for Tonga Loa

The 59-year-old WWE legend might bring along either Tama Tonga's younger brother, Hikuleo, or another Anoa'i family member, Lance Anoa'i as a replacement for Tonga Loa in Bloodline 2.0, who is currently out of action due to injury.

The two have long been speculated to make their WWE debuts for some time. In fact, the chances of Hikuleo coming in Bloodline 2.0 are high because he has already played a heel character outside WWE. After reportedly signing him in July last year, the promotion had even trademarked the name 'Talla Tonga,' which is rumored to be the WWE name for Hikuleo in the Bloodline 2.0 faction. As for Lance Ano'ai, it has been reported that Lance has already signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion, but his debut might not happen soon as he is supposedly out due to injury.

Solo Sikoa might challenge Roman Reigns for a rematch at WWE WrestleMania 41

Even though Solo lost the Ula Fala in the Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns on RAW last week, The Street Champ may challenge Roman Reigns for a rematch. Solo may attack Roman Reigns on the January 27 edition of RAW during Reigns' acknowledgment ceremony. The Tribal Chief might get injured and even be ruled out of the Royal Rumble match.

Later, Solo may challenge Reigns for a rematch for the Ula Fala at WrestleMania 41. Reigns may accept the challenge on the condition that if Solo loses, he disbands Bloodline 2.0. It now remains to be seen how the Bloodline storyline twists and turns over the next few days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback