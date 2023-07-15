Solo Sikoa needs to finally turn on WWE veteran after months of teasing a potential turn

Solo Sikoa has been extensively used by The Bloodline for the past year after taking on the role of "The Enforcer" since making his WWE main roster debut.

Sikoa was the man who bore the brunt of the assault from Jey Uso again last night on SmackDown before Paul Heyman was targetted.

Roman Reigns wasn't in attendance to address the recent issues within his own family. Heyman and Sikoa were sent out in his place and were forced to pay the price when Jey Uso found a steel chair.

One can't help but wonder if Sikoa is at the point where he has had enough of being used by both Heyman and Reigns. After several teases, it is finally time for him to turn on Paul Heyman and reunite with his own brothers.

The former Champion claimed that he would never forgive Jey Uso last night on SmackDown. Well, families fight all the time, and they say things that they don't mean, and it's likely that Rikishi could step in to assist with some form of mediation.

Could Solo Sikoa turn face following WWE SummerSlam?

Solo Sikoa has been a dominant force in the corner of Roman Reigns over the past year, but if The Tribal Chief is overthrown at SummerSlam, he could be forced to join his brother's side.

The Usos would welcome their brother despite his recent issues and could form a trio of their own. It would all depend on the finish of SummerSlam and we would have to see if Reigns has a few more swerves up his sleeve.

After spending this long as a heel, it would be hard to accept Sikoa as a face, but he wouldn't have many options if Reigns was no longer around.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will turn face in WWE after betraying Paul Heyman? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.