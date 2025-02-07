Solo Sikoa to be replaced by 6'3" WWE Superstar as the leader of Bloodline 2.0 soon? Exploring the possibility

It has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Solo Sikoa. The leader of The Bloodline 2.0 was last seen two weeks after his epic loss on RAW's premiere on Netflix. He made an appearance on SmackDown, where he didn't utter a single word before leaving the arena. It may be time for a new leader, and that begs the question, could he be replaced as leader by a six-foot-three-inch WWE Superstar?

The answer to this question is that although unlikely, it remains a possibility. Why? Because the six-foot-three-inch superstar is one that The Bloodline 2.0 recently went to war with, Roman Reigns. But, despite the animosity between them, when it comes to WWE, it's always 'never say never.'

As things stand, Roman Reigns' plans to get back to the top have been derailed. He was eliminated in the Royal Rumble Match and is unlikely to feature in the Elimination Chamber match. Plus, with all the members of the OG Bloodline doing their own thing, he is in drastic need of support. With that in mind, he could come in and try and convince The Bloodline 2.0 to follow him, especially now that Solo Sikoa is gone.

As for The Bloodline 2.0, they have been lost since Solo Sikoa's departure. They need direction, and the Orginal Tribal Chief could be the one to give it to them. That said, at this point, this remains nothing more than speculation.

Jacob Fatu has been leading The Bloodline 2.0 in Solo Sikoa's absence

With Solo Sikoa nowhere to be seen, the responsibility of leading The Bloodline 2.0 has fallen to Jacob Fatu. This hasn't been fruitful, for either the faction or WWE SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf is unhinged, and under his leadership, the group has become even more erratic and chaotic than before.

Fatu has managed to pick fights with several superstars in the short time Solo has been gone. Damian Priest, LA Knight, Braun Strowman, and Jimmy Uso all have a bone to pick with the 32-year-old. But, this is unlikely to bother Fatu who will continue to surge forward regardless of the consequences.

If Sikoa has no intention of returning, the entire SmackDown locker room will need to be put on notice. After all, if the last few weeks have proven anything, it's that Jacob Fatu does what he wants, whenever he wants.

