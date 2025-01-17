Solo Sikoa to return and attack his former rival on WWE SmackDown this week? Potential angle explored

Solo Sikoa had a terrible start to 2025 as he lost his Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW's debut on Netflix earlier this month. Following his embarrassing loss, The Street Champion is set to make his return on SmackDown tonight. With fans wondering what's next for him, the 31-year-old could target his former rival, unleashing havoc on the latter.

He may start a fresh feud with LA Knight on the blue brand. There have been numerous occasions when The Megastar crossed paths with The Bloodline. He also took several shots at Sikoa and others recently, expressing his disdain. Last week on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga laid out a merciless attack on The Defiant One during his match with Shinsuke Nakamura, costing him the United States Championship in the process.

Therefore, when Solo Sikoa returns to SmackDown tonight, a furious LA Knight could interrupt his segment by confronting him. The 42-year-old might hold Sikoa responsible for The Bloodline's actions last week. However, The Street Champion could snap and attack him. Alongside, Fatu and Tonga, he could decimate Knight to vent out his anger and frustration.

With the former US Champion in the middle of a brutal beatdown, the Motor City Machine Guns could come to the rescue. The duo has been at loggerheads with The Bloodline for a while. This intervention could force Sikoa and Co. to retreat from the scene while setting the stage for a feud between The Bloodline and the team of LA Knight and MCMG.

This could potentially lead to a six-man rivalry on SmackDown leading up to Royal Rumble. Although this is a possibility at this point, the chances of it happening are quite good.

Solo Sikoa to enter the Royal Rumble match this year?

Solo Sikoa has established himself as a top star on SmackDown. For the last 10 months, he has been the cornerstone of the brand. However, his momentum was derailed when Sikoa suffered a defeat against Roman Reigns on RAW. Therefore, to regain his stride, he might enter the Royal Rumble with the intention of main-eventing WrestleMania 41.

The 31-year-old has often mentioned that he needs to have a title to be respected in The Bloodline. While he has miserably failed to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Championship, it appears his quest is far from over. As a result, Solo Sikoa might find himself with no choice but to enter the fray with 29 other men with the same intent of headlining The Show of Shows.

Additionally, his arch nemesis, Roman Reigns has also declared himself for the Royal Rumble match. Therefore, The Street Champion has a golden opportunity to seek revenge on The OTC by crushing his dreams of headlining another WrestleMania. Hence, entering the Men's Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis seems to be the move for Sikoa moving forward.

It will be interesting to see whether The Bloodline leader publicly reveals his participation in the contest or keeps it a secret for now. Only time will tell what he has in store.

