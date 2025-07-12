Solo Sikoa’s former ally to make a surprise appearance tonight and cost him the US Title? Potential explored

Solo Sikoa is set to face Jimmy Uso for the United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The build for this match has been abysmal, and fans therefore believe that a title change is very unlikely. However, SNME might prove to be a nightmare for Sikoa, as one of his former allies could make a shocking appearance and cost him the coveted title.

Rumors have been buzzing that Jacob Fatu could show up during the United States Championship match tonight. He could screw Solo Sikoa and cost him the title match against Jimmy Uso. The possibility arose because Fatu was nowhere to be seen in the recent episode of SmackDown. WWE may have saved him for a potential appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Besides, The Samoan Werewolf has all the more reason to cost The Street Champion. He has unfinished business with the 32-year-old after what happened at Night of Champions. This rivalry has become far too personal, and it is now beyond any championship. Therefore, Jacob Fatu costing Solo Sikoa at the NBC Special will take the United States Title out of the equation.

This will pave the way for a non-title feud between the two former stablemates heading into SummerSlam. On the other hand, it will help Jimmy Uso capture his first singles title on the main roster, which is long overdue. Big Jim becoming the champion at SNME will help WWE create a multi-person match for the United States Title at SummerSlam.

Hence, it will be a win-win situation for the creative team. However, the angle discussed above is purely speculative. While Jacob Fatu showing up at the NBC Special seems inevitable, Solo Sikoa losing his gold remains a mere possibility.

Solo Sikoa to battle Jacob Fatu in a faction warfare at SummerSlam?

Ever since reforming his faction, Solo Sikoa has been stronger than ever. He is once again standing at the pedestal of the men's division, taking control and authority. WWE seems to have major plans for The Street Champion at this year's SummerSlam.

Sikoa & Co. could compete in a huge tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. They could take on Jacob Fatu and his potential allies in a multi-person contest. It is because Solo Sikoa's newly formed faction is currently on red-hot momentum, and keeping them off the card at the summer spectacle will be a missed shot.

Therefore, WWE will possibly look to feature them at the event, and a tag team match seems to be the only option. This will help Talla Tonga and others to be in the spotlight. Besides, there were rumors that Jacob Fatu would get some new allies in this ongoing saga with Sikoa and Co.

Hence, this could lead to a faction warfare at SummerSlam 2025. However, this is nothing but speculation right now. It remains to be seen how things shape up.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

