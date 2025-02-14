Solo Sikoa's new Enforcer to debut on SmackDown; help Jacob Fatu go to Elimination Chamber? Potential explored

Jacob Fatu is set to take on Braun Strowman and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat match tonight on SmackDown, with a chance to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The pressure is on, and this match could be a turning point for Fatu’s career. A victory would earn him a spot in one of WWE’s toughest matches.

To ensure Fatu's victory, Solo Sikoa could potentially send in his new Enforcer to help The Samoan Werewolf qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. Hikuleo is the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, making him a natural fit to join the new Bloodline. Adding Hikuleo could amp up the power of the faction.

The six-foot-eight giant was reportedly signed in July 2024, but fans are still in the dark about what’s coming next for the former IWGP Tag Team Champion. There have also been rumors about the company securing the trademark for 'Talla Tonga,' which was likely to be Hikuleo's ring name when he finally stepped into the ring. If tonight's the night, fans could be in for a thrilling surprise.

The Tongan could finally make his presence felt on the upcoming episode of the Blue Brand. He might step in to take down Priest and Strowman, paving the way for Jacob Fatu to snag the win. This move could position him as a formidable player on SmackDown, ramping up the excitement for upcoming storylines.

We’ll have to wait and see if the incredible athlete joins the New Bloodline for his debut since it’s all just speculation at the moment. But if Hikuleo shows up, it might shape the Road to WrestleMania for Fatu. Let’s just sit back and see how it unfolds.

What if Jacob Fatu qualifies for the Men's Chamber match?

Jacob Fatu has burst onto the WWE scene like a tornado. Fans view him as a powerhouse whose main goal is to dominate and take down anyone in his path.

The Stamford-based promotion has showcased the 32-year-old as an unstoppable force since he first stepped into the ring. He’s teamed up with The Street Champion of the Island and faced off against big names such as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Fatu stepping into the Elimination Chamber means he'll be facing off against some major players such as John Cena and CM Punk, which could elevate his status. This kind of spotlight is crucial for someone who many think could be a future world champ. It'll be interesting to see if he secures his spot in the match tonight.

