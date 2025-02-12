Solo Sikoa’s right hand man to replace him with 6’8’’ giant, Bloodline member gone? 4 things Tama Tonga can do before WWE WrestleMania 41

As we head toward WWE WrestleMania 41, The Bloodline saga continues to evolve. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his return and attacked Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Additionally, the new Bloodline confronted Jey Uso, adding another layer to the ongoing storyline. Talking about Tama Tonga, he has also emerged as a key figure in the family drama, playing a crucial role in the faction's dynamics.

In this article, we will discuss four things Tama Tonga could do on the road to WrestleMania 41.

#4. Tama Tonga could turn on Solo Sikoa

One possible twist on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 could be Tama Tonga turning on Solo Sikoa. The new Bloodline leader made his return on this week's SmackDown. If he challenges Cody Rhodes once again at Elimination Chamber but fails to dethrone him, Tama might betray him.

The 42-year-old star could justify his turn by claiming that Solo’s leadership has weakened The Bloodline, leading him to take matters into his own hands. This betrayal could set the stage for a babyface turn of Sikoa in the near future.

#3. Reunite with Tonga Loa to dethrone DIY as WWE Tag Team Champions

Tama Tonga is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, having won the titles alongside Jacob Fatu, though they were later handed over to Tonga Loa. As of now, Tonga Loa is absent from the company. However, when Tonga returns, he could reunite with Loa on the Road to WrestleMania 41 and eventually dethrone DIY as champions.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are the current WWE Tag Team Champions and have recently retained the titles in multiple bouts. Another potential path for Tama on the road to WrestleMania could be reclaiming the tag team titles once again.

#2. Tama might part ways with The Bloodline

The new Bloodline’s breakup was teased when Solo Sikoa silently walked out of the blue brand a few weeks ago. However, his return seems to indicate the faction’s continuity. In the coming weeks, if things don’t settle well within the alliance and Sikoa fails to establish himself as the faction’s dominant leader, Tama might part ways with the new Bloodline.

This could serve as the beginning of Tama's singles run in WWE, allowing him to be booked separately from the Bloodline saga.

#1. Tonga might bring Hikuleo as the newest member to replace Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga could also do the unthinkable on the road to WrestleMania 41 by bringing Hikuleo into the faction. However, the arrival of the six-foot-eight star could bring a drastic change to the new Bloodline, as Hikuleo might replace Solo Sikoa in the group.

This could happen if Solo suffers a loss and fails to restore the faction’s prestige by reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Title. As a result, Tama might decide to remove Solo from the faction and introduce Hikuleo into the family drama. This move could mark Sikoa’s exit from the new Bloodline while bringing in someone even stronger.

For those unaware, reports suggest that Hikuleo has already signed with WWE but has yet to make his debut. The above storyline could serve as one of the strongest ways to introduce him to World Wrestling Entertainment.

