Solo Sikoa to seek guidance from real-life Bloodline member ahead of WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential return

Solo Sikoa will be in the biggest match of his career so far this weekend as he takes on John Cena one-on-one at WWE Crown Jewel.

The former North American Champion will probably have Jimmy Uso in his corner, but the star has become more of a hindrance to his family than a help in recent weeks.

If Sikoa is looking for some backup or even someone who can guide him to victory past John Cena, then he could turn to his own father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The former Intercontinental Champion faced off against Cena several times back in 2002 and came out on top on numerous occasions and could help The Enforcer take down his old rival.

Rikishi is a big fan of WWE's Bloodline story and has followed it online for several years

Rikishi has followed the story with The Bloodline for several years since three of his sons have been involved with Roman Reigns throughout. There was a rumor that Rikish was set to return as a special guest referee for the match between his two sons, but he could be used better in The Middle East.

Rikishi is someone who will be over with the fans in Saudi Arabia since they appear to be well-versed with stars who were famous throughout the Attitude Era. Rikishi hasn't made the trip to the country as of yet, but it's only a matter of time before WWE invites him back and allows him to be part of his family's storyline.

The only other father-son duo in history who have both faced off against John Cena is Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan, who were a storyline family back in 2018 when Angle's "illegitimate son'' was revealed to the world.

Do you think Rikishi will make his long-overdue return to the company at Crown Jewel this Saturday evening? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

