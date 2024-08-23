Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline to be injured on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring why it may happen

Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline will be featured on the upcoming episode of SmackDown from the Capital One Arena in Washingon, D.C. While Sikoa has been tormented by the return of Roman Reigns, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu will defend their Tag Team Titles against the Street Profits.

However, there is a chance that during this match, the WWE Universe could witness the return of a prominent superstar who might end up taking out the entire Bloodline. The prominent superstar in question is former Bloodline member and tag team champion, Jimmy Uso.

On SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, Jimmy was brutally taken out by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Hence, Jimmy could return on the upcoming episode of the blue brand and take revenge. He could align with the Street Profits and take out Sikoa and his men.

Since SmackDown is in Germany next week and The Bloodline is not booked for a match at Bash in Berlin, there is a high possibility the above-mentioned angle could take place. It will be interesting to see if Jimmy Uso does end up returning tonight.

Wrestling analyst says Solo Sikoa's Bloodline members are not as loyal as they seem

When Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso and introduced the WWE Universe to Tama Tonga, it was the first of the many additions he would make to the faction. After Tama, Sikoa went on to add Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu to his faction. While the current members around Sikoa seem loyal to him, a wrestling analyst disagrees.

The wrestling analyst in question is Sam Roberts. During an episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts spoke about the possibility of Tama Tonga turning his back on Solo Sikoa. Roberts said:

"I felt like, cuz I saw what you saw, and it didn't feel like Tama is like, 'Oh!' It more felt like the Ula Fala has this power and it changes you. You know, it has this seductive way about it. For an inanimate object, it's as seductive as it gets and it makes you wanna like, 'Look at this. This is what separates me. I could be the king.' And I felt like that's what I was getting from Tama Tonga and maybe this idea that Solo's soldiers, to your point, Sarah, are not quite as loyal as they appear. But it's not because they like Roman, it's because they're selfish people."

If Tama Tonga and the rest of The Bloodline end up betraying Solo Sikoa, it will be a massive setback for him. Then, Sikoa will not only have to deal with Roman, but also the Tongans.

