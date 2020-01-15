Son of Chris Benoit reveals that his first match was canceled by 9-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

A friend of his father's (Pic Source: Chris Van Vliet)

David Benoit, son of Chris Benoit, sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his legendary father, the infamous tragedy surrounding him and how his own ambitions for professional wrestling are progressing. He also revealed that he's in constant touch with Chris Jericho, who's been like a mentor to him.

Benoit said that Jericho has been looking out for him for a long time. He mentioned that Jericho canceled his first wrestling match a few years ago as he wasn't ready. Van Vliet then asked if Jericho has been friends with his family for a long time, to which David replied:

"It was me and Chavo vs...I don't even know. It got cancelled. He (Jericho) was looking out for me and I appreciate that.

"I told him I wasn't ready. He wanted me to get in there and just do it. So Jericho stepped in and dealt with it."

The segment starts at 5:30 in the video below

David said he's in constant touch with Jericho and that that is probably the reason why he showed up at Double or Nothing and All Out.

From the sound of things, David seems to have a lot of good family friends who are watching his every step as he tries to make his mark in the world of professional wrestling.