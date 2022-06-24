"It just made me appreciate it" - Son of WWE Legend Scott Hall credits him for a crucial career decision

Cody Hall, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, recently shared insights on making his in-ring return following his break from the industry.

Hall made a name for himself on the independent circuit. He debuted on NJPW's New Year Dash in 2015 and worked with them until 2017. Following his departure from NJPW, Cody Hall was also associated with Major League Wrestling (MLW), Pro Wrestling Noah (PWN) and DDT Pro-Wrestling.

Cody Hall's father, WWE legend Scott Hall, was an influential superstar. He passed away on March 14th this year, which left the wrestling world in shock. During his tenure with WWE, he took on the gimmick of Razor Ramon, and in the late 90s he co-founded the famous stable nWo in WCW alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan.

In a recent edition of Insight Podcast hosted by Chris Van Vliet, Hall stated that he had taken a break from the industry to focus on his other passions in life, during which he missed the action inside the ring. He added that after losing his father, the love and support he witnessed from fans made him appreciate wrestling more.

"Even though I love wrestling and it is my passion, there are other things that made me happy. So, I kind of thought about stepping away and finding other things in life. But the whole time I missed it, I considered coming back. But then of course, losing my father, seeing all the outpour and the love, seeing what I meant to people, remembering all those experiences that I had similar with the travel and meeting all of the people. It just made me appreciate it and be a part of it more.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Check out the entire interaction below:

WWE legend Scott Hall had left behind a legacy for Cody Hall

While following in his father's footsteps, Cody Hall only worked on independent promotions.

In the same interaction with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight Podcast, he stated that it was a task to live up to his father's reputation in WWE. He further stated that it was a struggle to create his own identity in the industry despite not working for the company himself.

"Every show that I go to, people want to say such and such about my father, ‘Oh, he was the coolest. He was the best’, and it’s hard to live down. (...) No matter what I did, people would never acknowledge it. It would always be about my father. So that was definitely a struggle for me, and kind of still is."

Cody Hall shared a heartfelt message to his late father on Father's Day. He has often cited the former WWE Superstar as an inspiration throughout his career.

