Sony Pictures Sports Network confirms new daily programming "WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 PM"

The show will celebrate some of the best matches in WWE history.

The Rock

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has announced the launch of a brand new series, ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 PM’, which will air daily, exclusively on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. The new show, WWE Blockbusters, will showcase some of the most memorable matches from the bygone era as well as highlight the iconic moments from WWEs ongoing weekly shows - RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

Airing seven days a week, ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm’ will showcase the best of classic and current in-ring action invoking a sense of nostalgia and anticipation among fans of all ages through iconic moments throughout WWE history.

Owing to the recent five-year expansion to their partnership with WWE, Sony Pictures Networks India now possesses the rights to WWE's streaming service, the WWE Network. Several WWE Network Originals, documentaries, countdown shows, among others, will be made available to the fans in India via 'WWE Blockbusters'. The show will also celebrate a WWE Legend each month by dedicating a segment - airing every Sunday, titled 'WWE Legend of the Month' - to showcase their memorable run in the company.

For April, multi-time WWE Champion and former host of WrestleMania, The Rock, has been chosen as the 'WWE Legend of the Month'. The Undertaker is also confirmed to be the 'WWE Legend of the Month' for May.

You can watch WWE Blockbusters daily at 8.00 pm only on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 channels.

On the announcement of this daily programming 'WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 PM', Rajesh Kaul, Head - Sports and Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution, Sony Pictures Networks India, commented,

“Apart from the weekly live events, the new expanded five year deal with WWE, for the first time, gives Sony Sports access to WWE’s extensive video library which includes best of classic action, iconic matches in WWE History, interviews with WWE legends, behind the scenes action and more. WWE has a dedicated fan base and is one of the most-watched properties in India.”

“Our aim is to serve WWE fans across India and to meet the growing demand for WWE content, we are launching a new primetime slot - WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm that will cater to our viewers across the country. WWE Blockbusters will feature the best of classic & current programming seven days a week and serve a broader viewer base across the country. I am glad that the passionate fans of WWE in India can watch all the superstars like John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker amongst others on our network.”

Apart from WWE Blockbusters, all the weekly-episodic shows - RAW, SmackDown and NXT - will continue to air live on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.

'The Show of Shows' WrestleMania 36 will also be broadcasted live on 5th April and 6th April at 3.30 am only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. Fans in India can rewatch the entire event at 12.00 PM, 4.00 PM, and 8.00 PM on 5th April and 6th April 2020 on the same channels.

As we all know, this year's WrestleMania is 'Too Big for Just One Night'. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently caught up with Lana, where The Ravishing Russian opened up about the uniqueness of WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch facing Shayna Baszler, popularity of Rusev Day, among several other topics.