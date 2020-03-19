Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose 'upset' with WWE for RAW storyline

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose had already made their feelings known before.

The storyline ended abruptly and there is no information on whether it will be continued.

Sonya Deville has revealed that she and Mandy Rose were momentarily upset with WWE for the storyline involving Lana and Liv Morgan. There was an LGBT angle brought into the storyline involving Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana with Liv Morgan introducing herself as the latter's love interest.

The storyline did not reach a proper conclusion as Rusev has remained off WWE TV since the start of Royal Rumble. He was scheduled to be in the Men's Rumble, but he was removed after getting involved in a brawl with Lashley just before the pay-per-view started.

It was reportedly something Deville and Rose had pitched to WWE for a long time, but simply did not get booked. Despite not getting it over with the WWE Creative at the time, Deville is confident that they can still pull it off.

Speaking to With Spandex, Deville said:

“So obviously, Mandy and I were upset momentarily. It was something that we really pushed for. But never say never. And I think that it’s definitely still a possibility that it will or could happen in the future. And I think representation in different storylines and stuff like that, is awesome. I think it’s good.

"There’s a lot of different ways you can do it. There’s not just one way to do it and it’s not just Mandy and I that have to do it. Obviously, we took a lot of time out and had a lot of meetings with GLAAD, and they were helping us write and direct the story. And so I hope we can get back to it one day. But yeah, I would like to see it also revealed in other storylines in the future too.”

Rusev is not on WWE TV at the moment, while Lana is also no longer available as she is in the process of shooting a movie. Liv Morgan has moved on from the storyline and is in a feud with Ruby Riott.

As for Deville and Rose, they are involved in a bizarre love triangle storyline, with Dolph Ziggler, Heavy Machinery and Robert Roode also involved.