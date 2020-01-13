Sonya Deville reacts to Lana and Liv Morgan love angle

Sonya Deville speaks out about the LGBTQ storyline on RAW

It's no secret that Sonya Deville has been pushing for some time now to do an LGBTQ storyline on WWE TV with her partner Mandy Rose. Her fight to represent the gay community on WWE programming was well documented on this past season of Total Divas.

During season 9 it was revealed that her angle with Mandy was green-lit, and then went on to be cut from WrestleMania 35 due to time restraints.

While the company has yet to revisit that story line, it did decide to move forward with a shock love angle on RAW between Lana and Liv Morgan.

That seemingly did not sit well with Deville, who sent out this reaction on Twitter:

Welp... my mind is blown. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

As WWE's first openly gay female performer she was bound to have mixed emotions about the decision. Deville recently sat down with Bleacher Report to give a more in depth reaction:

"I mean, at the end of the day, we work for a sports-entertainment company, and the segment was very entertaining. That's not to say Mandy and I don't get our storyline in the future. You know, there's room for plenty of LGBTQ storylines."

While she wouldn't comment further on the RAW love angle, she did say she will continue her fight to make WWE's product more inclusive of the LGBTQ community.

"I've been working hard over the past two-and-a-half years since I've been on Raw and SmackDown with executives and GLAAD and organizations in trying to do exactly that. I think it's very important to have representation of every human there is, right? Just like you would see on a TV show or a movie in Hollywood.

"That's something that's personally important to me and the company as a whole. There's definitely talks going on about more representation in the years to come. I'll definitely make it my personal duty and passion to help pursue those."

During her sit down with Bleacher Report, Deville also revealed which two stars she'd love to get a chance to wrestle one on one and her goal for life after wrestling.