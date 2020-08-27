Sonya Deville receives more threats, big update on the attempted kidnapping of the WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was recently involved in a serious personal incident when a man was arrested from her house while the latter planned an abduction. The latest update on the case suggests that the article evidence in the case, including the pictures of her house and the details of her family members, have been sealed.

The man behind this identified as Phillip II and was found inside the WWE Superstar's house with duct tape amongst other objects. The reports also suggest that both Deville and her ex-girlfriend Ariana Johnson were at risk, with the latter being threatened for her relationship with Deville.

Things seem to have taken a turn for the worse as Sonya Deville is now receiving additional threats which claim that she will be kidnapped eventually. Few of the messages that she has received over the last few days read, "I'll finish the job that Phillip started", and "My knife is sharper than Phillip's".

Phillip was also denied bail on the ground of him being a threat to society, and in particular to Sonya Deville and her family members. That being said, she is now getting more and more disturbing messages from unidentified individuals.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Sonya Deville's match at SummerSlam and her time off WWE

At SummerSlam 2020, Sonya Deville lost against Mandy Rose in a 'Loser leaves WWE' match. Following that, she said 'goodbye' on Twitter and indicated at her absence in the coming weeks. It has been speculated that she is taking the much-needed time off from in-ring action and tapings in order to deal with everything going on in her personal life.

.... goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

It was re[sorted earlier that Vince McMahon believes a transformation for Sonya Deville will reinvent her on the main roster. According to the original plans, Deville and Rose were set to lock horns in a Hair vs Hair match that would then lead to Sonya Deville going bald.

As of this writing, it is unclear if WWE will go through with those plans for Sonya Deville. She has a massive threat to deal with, and everyone involved is prioritizing her safety first.