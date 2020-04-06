Sonya Deville's Twitter account hacked by mysterious WWE Superstar

A very interesting tweet was also posted which has now been deleted.

This angle just keeps getting better with each passing day.

Where is this storyline going?

The mysterious Superstar behind the unexplained glitches on SmackDown has struck again and this time it's Sonya Deville's Twitter handle.

The SmackDown Superstar's Twitter account got hacked and the name was changed to 'The Truth'.

The bio of her account also underwent a weird change before a cryptic tweet was put out, which has now been deleted. The upside-down tweet read as follows: 'All is fair in love and war, the truth will be heard.'

As expected, Deville's account has gone back to its former state but we didn't forget to take a few screenshots of it while it was in its 'hacked' state.

Have a look at the screenshots below:

Sonya Deville's Twitter account

Who hacked Sonya Deville's Twitter account?

Ahead of #WrestleMania, the SmackDown hacker has struck again, taking over Sonya Deville’s Twitter account and posting, “All is fair in love and war. The truth will be heard.”



This storyline is incredible. pic.twitter.com/czQQ6x1d1I — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 (@consciousgary) April 5, 2020

The glitch reappeared on the go-home episode of SmackDown during the segment that featured Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville.

'The Truth will be heard' flashed on the Titantron before a mysterious hooded figure appeared on the screen and sent a message in an altered voice.

Security footage of Deville sabotaging Mandy Rose's date with Otis then aired on the Titantron and the segment came to a close with a distraught Rose making her way backstage.

The inclusion of the mystery man or woman in the romantic storyline was an unexpected twist but it also paves the way for an interesting storyline direction in the weeks to come.

The mysterious figure has now targeted Sonya Deville's Twitter handle and it will be intriguing to see how WWE chooses to unfold the hacker angle.

Who is behind all of this? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.