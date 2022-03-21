"The Official Boss" - Sonya Deville teases a new feud with two WWE Superstars

WWE authority figure Sonya Deville has hinted at a feud with WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The rivalry between Deville and Naomi has been going on for months now, and the ongoing issue might see an end soon. Deville has been abusing her power as a WWE official for the last year, and it's obviously gone to her head.

Now that Sasha Banks and Naomi are teaming together, Sonya has apparently set her sights on on Sasha as well. The official took to Twitter today to let the world know that though Banks might be The Legit Boss, Deville is the "Official" Boss:

Sonya Deville might make her in-ring return very soon

Deville recently spoke about her potential return to WWE.

The WWE official hasn't wrestled since Summerslam 2020, but has used her time as Adam Pearce's assistant to build her character and establish a rivalry with Naomi. At only 28 years old, she still has years ahead of her in which she may choose to get back into the ring.

In an interview with WWE’s The Bump, Deville mentioned that she likes wearing suits every week and believes she is a born leader, but that at the end of the day, she's a fighter:

“I like rocking my suits, my three-piece suits every week, and calling the shots. I think being in charge is something that kinda comes natural to me. I think I’m a born leader. So, I like this new role. But you know, I’m Sonya Deville and I’m a fighter at the end of the day. Obviously I love to get down and I like to kick a**. I’m sure everything will come full circle eventually,” said Deville.

What do you think of Sonya Deville potentially getting involved in Naomi and Sasha's tag match at WrestleMania? Do you think she'll climb back into the ring soon? Sound off in the comments below.

