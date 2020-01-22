Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich arrives in GWE

Hugo Savinovich's arrival brings along tons of coverage for GWE, including a TV contract

Former WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich officially arrived in GWE as its new executive producer and creative chief this past Saturday, along with Pablo Marquez, who's the only Ecuadorian wrestler to ever step foot inside a WWE as well as an ECW ring.

Additionally, former WWE Superstar and Money In The Bank winner Mr. Anderson is set to compete for the promotion.

Savinovich's arrival in GWE will give the promotion access to Lucha Libre Online, which will ultimately help it garner as much public interest as it possibly can. Lucha Libre Online is a powerful promotional and journalism brand in the Spanish market. Savinovich and GWE have succeeded in bagging a TV contract which will enable GWE to broadcast its content on Ser TV, which is one of the most popular channels in Panama.

As far as Mr. Anderson is concerned, he will be in action at a special event on March 21, with more stars about to be announced soon.

Savinovich kicked off his WWE announcing career in 1994, and took the helm at the Spanish announce table alongside Carlos Cabrera. On October 19, 2011, he announced that he was parting ways with the company.

