Split Tag Team titles; 6 WWE duos that could win new championship gold soon

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE higher-ups intend to split up the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Currently, the belts are being held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. However, with neither RAW nor SmackDown having exclusive tag titles, the division has had lesser stakes in recent months.

With the titles now seemingly set to split up, we are going to take a look at six WWE tag teams that could win the new championships further down the line.

#6. The Street Profits continue their rise in WWE

One duo that many fans were initially calling to be split up a few months ago is now once again one of the most exciting pairings on-screen again, that being the Street Profits.

Since pairing with Bobby Lashley on Friday Night SmackDown and donning a new look and attitude, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have tapped into a whole new aspect of their WWE personas.

Over the years, the duo has won the RAW, SmackDown and NXT tag team titles, however, they have not held gold since 2021. But with their new look, Ford and Dawkins may once again be calling themselves champs very soon.

#5. The Latino World Order

One of the most popular factions in WWE for the majority of 2023 has been the Latino World Order. Comprised of Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, the group has been able to resonate greatly with the fanbase.

Currently, the group's leader, Rey Mysterio, is the reigning and defending United States Champion, leaving room for stars like Escobar, Del Toro and Wilde the chance to win tag team gold.

#4. The Brawling Brutes

Another duo on SmackDown that has gotten over with the fans via their hard-hitting style are The Brawling Brutes, along with the former WWE Champion Sheamus; Butch and Ridge Holland have impressed many in tag team action.

Over the past year, the group has tried and failed on various occasions in capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, most notably when they challenged The Usos.

However, with The Usos now split up and with much fewer duos on the blue brand, the chance for Holland and Butch to finally capture the belts may be now.

#3. Imperium

Arguably the most intimidating and efficient group in WWE today, Imperium, led by the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, Gunther, have imposed their will on both RAW and SmackDown.

As well as Gunther, Imperium also includes the talented duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, who have been wrestling together as a tag team for over four years.

Whilst they have yet to win tag team gold on the main roster, Kaiser and Vinci are no strangers to championships as they won the NXT tag team titles on multiple occasions.

Given how dominant Gunther has been with the Intercontinental title, it will be no surprise if Kaiser and Vinci are able to have an equally dominant reign with tag team gold.

#2. The Viking Raiders

One pairing that has always proven to be able to deliver top matches on a regular basis are The Viking Raiders. Having been wrestling together for almost 10 years, first on the independent scene and then in WWE, Erik and Ivar have better in-ring chemistry than almost any other tag team in the company today.

Much like many other teams on the list, The Viking Raiders have won belts in both NXT and the main roster over the years, however, their runs with the gold have been fairly lackluster and forgettable.

Now mainstays on Monday Night RAW and with their ringside manager Valhalla as a part of their act, the new tag team titles could very much solidify their spot as the best tag team in the WWE.

#1. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The most popular pairing in WWE today, without a doubt, is Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Having been the best of friends but also enemies during their time in the company, the emotional rollercoaster that they have put fans through has been extremely entertaining.

This year, Zayn and Owens made history as they main evented WrestleMania 39 against The Usos to win the Undisputed Tag Team titles. This match was also the first time since WrestleMania 1 that a tag team match main evented the Showcase of The Immortals.

After a lengthy reign with the belts, the popular duo lost their titles to Finn Balor and Damian Priest earlier this month at Payback, in what was a big shock to the fans. However, given the unfair way in which they lost their belts, do not be surprised if Zayn and Owens look to reclaim their titles or new versions of the belts in the coming months.