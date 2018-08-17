Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Dean Ambrose's Hell In A Cell Match Revealed?

Kartik Arry
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
5.36K   //    17 Aug 2018, 13:58 IST

Dean Ambrose returned during this week's edition of RAW
What's The Story?

WWE Hell In A Cell will take place at the AT & T Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 16, 2018. A recent advertisement put up by the AT & T Center on their website has suggested the possibility of a few matches, including one with The Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose himself.

Keep in mind that this article will include potential spoilers ahead.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Dean Ambrose made his surprise return to WWE during the last segment of this week's RAW.

While The Lunatic Fringe has been trending a lot recently, thanks to a bulkier physique & a new haircut, it is important to ask as to what role Ambrose is set to play next.

Some argue that he should turn heel, while others differ on the same subject & want him to maintain an alliance with his Shield companions.


The Heart Of The Matter

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins are advertised to face-off against current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dolph Ziggler & his partner Drew McIntyre in a possible tag team match.

Nowhere it is stated whether this match will take place inside the iconic HIAC Structure or not. Other matches advertised on the same card include-

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship

Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton


What's Next?

It is important to note that the match card is subject to change anytime in the upcoming few weeks. Meanwhile, WWE Summerslam 2018 will take place this Sunday, it is possible that all potential HIAC matches listed above might be an indirect result of whatever goes down at the 'Biggest Party of The Summer'.

The above advertisement has also thrown shade over the theory of Dean Ambrose turning heel at SummerSlam.

What do you think? Would you like to see Dean Ambrose tag up with his Shield buddy Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell, or would you like him to forge his own path in the future?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.




