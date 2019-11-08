Spoilers: New NXT names expected to invade RAW and SmackDown UK tapings

AJ Styles battles Tommaso Ciampa on WWE NXT

NXT invasion to continue in the UK

WWE is currently on tour in the UK, and the company is set to hold a dual taping of both SmackDown and RAW tonight in Manchester.

Today's SmackDown show will air tonight in its regularly scheduled broadcast time on FOX, and the RAW episode being taped today will air on USA Network this coming Monday night at 8PM EST.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE will be continuing the NXT vs main roster storyline which began on SmackDown last week, and members of Imperium are expected to invade tonight's TV tapings.

Wouldn’t surprise me at all if Imperium showed up at the dual tapings today overseas to further the NXT “invasion” angle. Hint hint. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 8, 2019

The above Tweet does not clarify which show the Imperium members are expected to appear, so it is possible they could appear on SmackDown or RAW, or potentially both.

Imperium consists of WWE UK Champion WALTER, as well as NXT stars Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, and Alexander Wolfe.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, NXT's invasion kicked off with Triple H leading his Wednesday night crew to battle against the stars of Friday night, but the whole thing was somewhat of a happy accident. As noted, much of the WWE roster and crew were stranded in Saudi Arabia when their flight back from Crown Jewel was delayed due to mechanical issues, so a plan B was put into effect for SmackDown last Friday night, which saw the NXT invasion angle come to fruition.

The angle will head into this year's WWE Survivor Series PPV, when for the first time ever, the event will pit RAW vs SmackDown vs NXT.

This week on WWE NXT, the main roster fired back when Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and AJ Styles appeared on the show, competing in a big Six-Man Tag Team Match.

