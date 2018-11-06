*Spoilers* WWE RAW Results photos and highlights from Manchester, UK, November 5th, 2018

Finn Balor takes on Bobby Lashley on a recent edition of Raw

Well, here we are, back in Manchester, England, for Monday Night RAW. With the red brand building to Survivor Series, here are the spoilers for this week's edition of RAW.

WWE Main Event results

Match: Tyler Breeze def. Mojo Rawley.

Breeze was able to counter a roll-up from a crossbody to pick up a big win over the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.

Match: The Revival def. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

In a very hotly-contested match between the two teams, Dash and Dawson were able to catch Roode and Gable with a Shatter Machine to a huge pop from the crowd, to get the victory.

Now, it's time for Monday Night RAW!

WWE Monday Night RAW results

The show has opened with a Crown Jewel recap, with some loud boos from the crowd here in the Manchester Arena. Fans clearly aren't going to forget all the controversy going into the show, or the questionable booking at the show. 7

Now the entire RAW roster has come out on to the stage.

Baron Corbin is in the ring, to loud a**hole chants from the crowd.

The Constable announced that he will be the captain of Team RAW at Survivor Series, and has announced Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and most interestingly, Braun Strowman for the team.

The Acting RAW General Manager has also announced Alexa Bliss (who is looking very sharp in a suit) as the captain for Team RAW in the 5-on-5 women's elimination match.

The Goddess says she will watch the women's division closely tonight, before picking her teammates.

Oh man! Kurt Angle has arrived!

The Hall of Famer has said he wants to be the captain for Team RAW, and tonight, it'll be Corbin Vs Angle, the winner gets to be the captain of Team RAW!

Oh no! Here comes Braun Strowman!

The Monster Among Men is still mad at Corbin for Crown Jewel and clears all of the Constable's security.

Luckily for the Constable, he escaped to the backstage area, and a huge brawl ensued.

Strowman's been able to break through the brawl, and headed backstage to hunt Corbin to end the segment.

Match: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya Vs. The Riott Squad

A rematch from Evolution and Nattie is wearing her father's sunglasses for the match.

Not only fighting for bragging rights, but the winners will also get a spot on Team RAW alongside Alexa Bliss.

Back and forth action here.

Very strange ending to the match, Natalya locked Sarah Logan in the Sharpshooter but stopped after Ruby Riott broke Neidhart's glasses.

Bayley and Banks are sat with Nattie as she cried, the referee refused to count the faces, and the match was thrown out.

Result: No Contest

Up next, we have Jinder Mahal, who's going to be taking on Apollo Crews

Match: Jinder Mahal Vs. Apollo Crews

An absolutely silent crowd for this match, and with good reason. It's hard to imagine that this time a year ago, the Modern Day Maharajah was WWE Champion.

A complete squash, as Apollo Crews flattens the former champion with a standing moonsault in a matter of minutes.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Jinder Mahal

We've got Seth Rollins out next, and he's holding BOTH Tag Titles, and the Intercontinental Championship!

Rollins said that Brock being Universal Champion again is a slap in the face of everyone in the locker-room and everyone in the WWE Universe.

Baron Corbin forces Rollins to put the RAW Tag Team Titles on the line, in a handicap matches, against the Authors of Pain!

Match: Seth Rollins (c) Vs. The Authors of Pain (WWE RAW Tag Team Championships)

Seth Vs AOP for the tag titles.



Rollins is going it alone, and is trying to hold his own against his much larger opponents.

The numbers game is too great, however, and we have new RAW Tag Team Champions!

Result: The Authors of Pain defeat Seth Rollins to win the RAW Tag Team Championships

Post-match, Dean Ambrose decided to finally come out and teased revealing why he turned on his Shield-brother, but instead hit Dirty Deeds on his 'partner'.

Baron Corbin said he isn't afraid of Braun Strowman, and that if the Monster had asked him, he would've given him a match.

Strowman found the Constable and attacked the GM's security some more.

Out next we have Dolph Ziggler, fresh off of coming up short at Crown Jewel, saying there was a conspiracy at the Saudi event, and that it was a SmackDown referee who counted his loss in the finals.

His ramblings were cut off by Elias, who got a huge pop from the crowd, who sang "Ohh, walk with Elias."

The Living Truth accepted a match with the Show-Off.

Match: Dolph Ziggler Vs. Elias

Ziggler hit the Zig Zag, but Elias was just able to get his foot on the rope.

In an excellent match, Elias was able to pick up the win after hitting Drift Away on the former World Champion.

Result: Elias def. Dolph Ziggler

The crowd were definitely behind the singer-songwriter in this one, with Elias proving himself to be one of the most over stars in WWE today.

Backstage, Kurt Angle spoke about his upcoming match tonight, and how great it'll feel to captain Team RAW at Survivor Series.

The RAW Women's Champion, 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey has arrived!

Rousey sent a message to Becky Lynch, telling the Lass-Kicker to bring her best in two weeks because she wants a challenge at Survivor Series.

Nia Jax came out and warned Rousey that she will be waiting after Survivor Series.

Ember Moon came out, and now we have Ember Moon Vs. Nia Jax.

Match: Ember Moon Vs. Nia Jax

Jax picked up the win after a Samoan Drop on Moon.

Result: Nia Jax def. Ember Moon.

Post-match, Tamina came out and hit a Samoan Drop of her own on the former NXT Women's Champion.

Tamina and Jax hugged in the ring, so it looks like they'll be a team from now on.

And now Tamina and Nia beat up Ember Moon...



THEN THEY HUG.



Finn Balor appeared backstage and spoke about his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley.

Baron Corbin decided to leave the show, saying Angle will face Drew McIntyre instead.

Strowman chased after Corbin's limo, but the Constable was able to escape him yet again.

Match: Bobby Lashley Vs. Finn Balor

Booby Lashley Vs Finn Balor is next.



Before the match, Lio Rush insinuated that Finn was gay, in a very crass move by the hype-man.

Lashley picked up a huge win over Balor.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Finn Balor

After the match, Drew McIntyre came out, and stared down Lashley

He then attacked the prone Finn to some huge heat from the crowd.

Brock Lesnar and Stephanie McMahon were announced for next's week RAW. Also next week, Alexa Bliss will announce her team for Survivor Series.

Okay, it's main event time!

Match: Drew McIntyre Vs. Kurt Angle

A fantastic back-and-forth main event, with McIntyre able to get the pin on Kurt several times, but refused to do so.

Drew hit the Angle Slam on the Olympian,before slowly going for the Ankle lock.

Kurt taps to his own submission.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Kurt Angle, making Baron Corbin the captain for Team RAW.