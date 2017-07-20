Sportskeeda's take on John Cena facing either AJ Styles or Rusev at Summerslam

The leader of the Cenation is rumoured to face these 2 opponents, but there's a 3rd in the cards

by Rohit Nath News 20 Jul 2017, 14:12 IST

Will John Cena and AJ Styles renew their critically acclaimed rivalry?

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there are currently two options for John Cena at Summerslam: A United States title match against AJ Styles or a rematch against Rusev.

Alvarez mentioned that if Cena is to lose to Rusev, then he'll have a rematch against The Bulgarian Brute at Summerslam. If he is to beat Rusev at the Flag match at Battleground, then he will go on to face AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

WWE teased AJ Styles-John Cena 4 on a recent episode of SmackDown Live where AJ announced that he would be bringing back the United States open challenge that John Cena introduced in 2015.

Obviously, the prospect of a John Cena-AJ Styles match at Summerslam is nothing short of exciting. All 3 times that the two competitors have been in the ring together, they've created magic and shown unparallel chemistry. Surely a match at Summerslam would steal the show like they did last year.

The prospect of a rematch with Rusev, on the other hand, is nothing short of bland. SmackDown Live is facing a major problem with their heels, in the sense that they're all the same. The old USA vs evil foreigner story got stale years ago, but WWE insists on recycling it over and over because it's a low-hanging fruit that gets cheap heat.

However, according to reports from our featured columnist, the plan is for John Cena to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Summerslam. Naturally, this means another USA vs Evil Foreigner feud, with Jinder going over.

While an AJ-Cena match would be the one we'd all love to watch, it looks like we're headed for a Cena-Jinder match after he's done with Randy Orton at Summerslam.