Spouse of top free agent, Edge's former tag team partner - 5 legends who could follow Trish Stratus back to WWE

WWE is a particularly interesting entity. This is because professional wrestling isn't quite a sport or really a standard form of entertainment either. The show is completely unique to everything else. In most sports, for example, if a fighter or athlete ages out of competition, a comeback is incredibly unlikely.

In World Wrestling Entertainment, however, a wrestler can retire and even go into the Hall of Fame only to return and light up the world on television. Trish Stratus is a great example of this.

The Canadian star retired over fifteen years ago, returning for a brief match or appearance here and there but never really coming back full-time. She was even inducted into the Hall of Fame. Despite her retirement, Trish is now back on television, appearing weekly, and has already wrestled a handful of times.

Trish's return has been highly celebrated by fans and those in the industry, but could other legendary figures follow in her footsteps? This article will look at a handful of stars from the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, and beyond who could return for another run in the company.

Below are five legends who could follow Trish Stratus back to WWE.

#5. Mickie James and Nick Aldis could both join World Wrestling Entertainment

Mickie James is a future Hall of Famer. On top of plenty of success away from the company, Mickie is a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and has competed at WrestleMania.

While she isn't actively performing due to an injury, James was very recently the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion. Despite her veteran status and the tease of retirement, she's still at the top of her game.

Nick Aldis, Mickie's husband, has allegedly captured interest from WWE. Given the talent the couple possesses, James and Aldis both signing with the company would make sense. James would be a phenomenal addition to the women's division and Aldis could build a legacy in the promotion.

#4. Gangrel remains active in wrestling

Gangrel was a memorable wrestler during the height of WWE's popularity. He was a regular on television during the Attitude Era, perhaps best known for spitting "blood" into the crowd and coming up from below the stage surrounded by fire.

The former WWE Superstar remains busy and involved in pro wrestling to this very day. He has appeared in Major League Wrestling and even has a school to train the wrestling stars of tomorrow. Needless to say, he keeps his toes in the industry.

The Vampire Warrior could very well return to World Wrestling Entertainment since he's active in the industry anyway. He could team up with Edge again or even potentially create a new version of The Brood.

#3. Melina is an underrated WWE legend

Melina Perez is fondly remembered by many wrestling fans. She was a member of WWE's main roster for around seven years, she captured five championships during that period. This includes two reigns as Women's Champion and three as the Divas Champion.

The former WWE Women's Champion isn't super active in the ring these days. She was part of the Royal Rumble not too long ago and at one point was a member of the NWA roster, but she's otherwise kept a low profile.

Still, given her immense talent, she'd be great in today's women's division. Melina could both compete and potentially serve as a manager, just as she once did for Johnny Nitro & Joey Mercury, collectively known as MNM.

#2. The Rock's return has been long-awaited

The Rock is one of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE history. He arrived during the tail-end of the New Generation era and eventually became a major star during the Attitude Era before transitioning into acting.

The People's Champion has been constantly rumored to return for years, but he never actually shows up. A major WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns is always on the cards, but it never seems to materialize.

The most obvious direction for The Rock is a battle with Roman Reigns. If for whatever reason that didn't happen, he could fight for the newly announced World Heavyweight Championship or even wrestle Solo Sikoa.

#1. Victoria is Trish's long-time rival

Victoria is an underrated performer. She joined WWE at the start of the Ruthless Aggression Era where she went on to become a two-time champion. She helped break the mold of what a Diva was by wrestling in Hardcore and Steel Cage Matches.

In addition to her success in WWE, Victoria also found success wrestling as Tara in TNA Wrestling. While there, she held the TNA Knockouts Championship an impressive five times. She was also one-half of the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Many believe that Victoria is overlooked when it comes to talented female performers. She was one of the best of her era, so a return to fight or team up with modern stars could be thrilling. If nothing else, it'd allow the promotion to give her the flowers she's earned.

