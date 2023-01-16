Stable to feud with itself, controversial duo undergoing character shift - 5 teams who should be in the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament

The landscape of WWE continues to shift. In the past eight months or so, the company has gone from Vince McMahon leading the charge to a Triple H-led creative process. There's a chance Vince will regain creative control, and new ownership could be on the horizon.

Many of the changes are also affecting television. It appears as though World Wrestling Entertainment is looking to split the tag team titles again finally. The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles following WrestleMania 38, but the company has recently been promoting matches with individual belts on the line.

RAW featured a Gauntlet Match where the winners could challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Meanwhile, Adam Pearce revealed the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament on this week's show, where the winners can challenge for the blue brand's belts. The Viking Raiders and the duo of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have already been confirmed for the tournament.

While only two teams in the tournament have been announced, there are numerous duos on the blue brand who could be a part of it. While not every team will likely make the final cut, this article will look at a handful of the stars who should be featured.

Below are five teams who should be in the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament.

#5. Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci could be in the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Imperium is one of the coolest and most talented factions in WWE. The group consists of Intercontinental Champion Gunther, alongside Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The latter two are a quality tag team and the Ring General's loyal soldiers.

Their tag team work has proven to be successful in the past. They were a top-tag team on NXT UK. The duo even held the NXT Tag Team Titles once they moved to the Stateside version of the developmental brand. They will likely want to win more gold moving forward.

Given that Gunther is on his way to potentially being a record-setting Intercontinental Champion, Imperium will grow even more powerful if they manage to capture tag team gold. Ludwig and Giovanni vs. The Usos could make for incredible matches and an intriguing rivalry.

#4. The Maximum Male Models are gaining fans from their online skits

Maximum Male Models is currently a three-person group on WWE SmackDown. Mace and Mansoor are two active competitors, and Maxxine Dupri is their manager. LA Knight was once the head of the group under the gimmick Max Dupri.

While the group is rarely on television, they are starting to make waves and grow a fanbase thanks to their Making It Maximum series on YouTube. The skits are truly funny and highlight their comedic timing and wit.

Truthfully, The Maximum Male Models are unlikely to make it into the tournament if it doesn't feature more than eight teams, but they'd certainly be worth including. Win or lose, and the exposure would only help them. Plus, some tag team d do have to lose. They can do so in the most stylish way possible.

#3. Legado del Fantasma want to take over the blue brand

Legado del Fantasma

Legado del Fantasma is one of the main roster's newest factions. The group comprises Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Wilde and Del Toro frequently tag together, while Escobar and Zelina are singles stars.

The four-person stable is mostly new to the main roster. While Zelina has been on either RAW or SmackDown for several years, Santos, Cruz, and Joaquin all joined the main roster in the second half of 2022. Still, they certainly want to make an impression.

A great way to make the said impression is by winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament. If Del Toro and Wilde manage to challenge The Usos for gold, Santos and Vega could even help out the likes of Heyman and Solo Sikoa ringside. Dethroning The Bloodline could help establish the blue brand as Santos' territory.

#2. Hit Row recently turned heel

Hit Row is a faction that first began in NXT. The team initially featured Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab alongside Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. They were all released, with Swerve since going to AEW. After Triple H took over the creative role last year, the "OG 3" returned to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The three-person group returned to WWE as babyfaces, and despite some excitement initially, fans quickly turned on them. The locker room did too. After Top Dolla botched a dive, Ricochet and many others roasted him for it, leading to the group turning heel.

With their newfound heel turn, Adonis and Dolla could use this upcoming tournament as a way to reintroduce themselves to both fans and the roster alike. If they go far, they could potentially earn themselves a rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles after failing to defeat the champions when they last fought.

#1. The Brawling Brutes could end up clashing with their leader

The Brawling Brutes is one of the most fun stables in WWE. Sheamus leads the group, with Butch and Ridge Holland also part of the faction. Drew McIntyre has recently become an honorary brute.

As noted, both The Viking Raiders and the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have already been confirmed for the tournament. This could make for a very interesting situation if The Brawling Brutes are in and move past the first round.

Holland and Butch could potentially battle McIntyre and Sheamus in the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament. Seeing a stable collide all for the opportunity to fight The Usos will do nothing but add more prestige to the coveted belts.

