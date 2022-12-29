Stable member to be kicked out of the group, reuniting with former leader - 5 possible directions for WWE's Judgment Day in 2023

Judgment Day had a breakout year in WWE throughout 2022. The group currently consists of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. While they show a more cocky demeanour these days, it started as something more haunting.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge started the group, attempting to brainwash others to join his cause. This included Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, with Finn Balor later joining as well. Edge was eventually kicked out of the stable, and Dominik Mysterio was added.

While Judgment Day hasn't had much success in terms of championships throughout the year, they've still managed to dominate WWE RAW. The group has tormented the roster and often leaves members of the red brand incapacitated or injured. They've even abused Hall of Famers such as Beth Phoenix.

With 2022 now in the rear-view mirror, fans are looking ahead to 2023. What will the devious group do next year? What is next for the vile faction, and who may they end up targeting?

Below are five possible directions for WWE's Judgment Day in 2023.

#5. They may grow their ranks

The Judgment Day faction stands tall compared to most groups in pro wrestling. Since forming earlier in 2022, five superstars have been part of the stable. Four of those five remain part of the group today, with only Edge no longer affiliated with the faction.

Damian Priest is a beast who also happens to be extremely athletic. Finn Balor is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring workers of this generation. Rhea Ripley is one of the most talented female performers of the modern era. Lastly, Dominik Mysterio has managed to show off a brand new side of himself since joining the group. Still, the group may want more.

While they don't preach nearly as much about how others should see their vision, the group's beginnings were, in many ways, cult-like. In 2023, the faction may attempt to brainwash other superstars and grow accordingly. Could somebody such as Dana Brooke or Shelton Benjamin, who aren't doing much, be convinced to change things up and walk alongside Judgment Day?

#4. Judgment Day could clash with The Bloodline to determine the top stable in WWE

The Bloodline

The Bloodline dominates World Wrestling Entertainment. The stable is led by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As incredible as he is, The Tribal Chief managed to surround himself with other stars who are also fantastic in their own right.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are the top stars in tag team wrestling. Paul Heyman has over thirty-five years of experience in the industry. Solo Sikoa is an absolute beast with a big upside. Lastly, Sami Zayn is called The Master Strategist for a good reason. Reigns has surrounded himself with the best in the industry.

If Judgment Day wants to be considered the best, they have to do something about The Bloodline. Ripley and her boys will always be number two if they can't surpass Roman Reigns' faction. 2023 may see the two stables clash. The only flaw is that Judgment Day remains outnumbered, which could be rectified if their ranks grow over time.

#3. They may kick Dominik Mysterio out of the faction

Dominik Mysterio

The success of the individual stars in Judgment Day can't be overstated. Damian Priest has held the NXT North American Championship and the United States Championship. Rhea Ripley has held gold on all three brands she's been a part of, including singles and tag team gold on the main roster.

Finn Balor is arguably the most successful of the group, certainly out of the male stars, being the first-ever Universal Champion while also holding mid-card titles and NXT gold. Dominik, on the other hand, has a less impressive resume.

In his career, the young Mysterio has only held one title, a tag team belt. He's very much the weak link between the group, and Ripley, Balor, and Priest may ultimately decide he's not worth keeping in their crew. 2023 may end up seeing Judgment Day kick Dominik Mysterio out just as they did to Edge months prior.

#2. The Judgment Day could become babyfaces

This may sound crazy, but there's a chance that Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio could go from despised heels to beloved babyfaces before 2023 comes to a close. The possibility isn't as bizarre as many WWE fans would likely think.

Balor has been one of the most popular babyfaces in the company throughout his tenure. Both Ripley and Priest have been babyfaces in the past and, above all, just come across as cool. There's a certain likability to them, even when they're villains. They're bad***, and fans gravitate towards that.

All Judgment Day really needs to do to become a babyface group is a feud with a set of villains who fans dislike more. Be it someone like Legado del Fantasma and Imperium on SmackDown or even an Austin Theory-led group on RAW, the sinister foursome could end up being on the same side as the fans sooner rather than later.

#1. Edge could return to lead The Judgment Day

Edge & Judgment Day

As noted, The Judgment Day faction originally came from the mind of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated R Superstar took a villainous turn in the beginning of 2022, laying out AJ Styles and showing a more ruthless and sinister side of himself that many fans forgot existed.

From there, the WWE Hall of Famer recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to his cause. Once Balor was added to the group, the trio immediately betrayed Edge and they've been rivals ever since. Many believe Edge and Judgment Day will be enemies until The Rated R Superstar hangs up his boots. Do they have to be enemies, though?

An old expression goes, "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em". Never has an expression been more appropriate. No matter what Edge does, he can't seem to get the final laugh on the vicious WWE stable he created. Given his inability to slay them, the former world champion may instead choose to rejoin them.

