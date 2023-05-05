Did SmackDown get better after the 2023 WWE Draft? The rosters of the blue brand, RAW, and NXT were all greatly shuffled during the two-night event.

Many of the moves might be inconsequential, however, so long as Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Champion. His reign has kept the rest of the roster from ascending mainly so his historic run can continue.

AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Edge all moved from RAW to the blue brand. Will they challenge and fall like everyone else before them? Or will a full-time star finally end the lengthy run?

Newer names like LA Knight and Grayson Waller could quickly move up the ranks due to their mic skills. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions were drafted to RAW, so will SmackDown get its own titles? Or will Kevin Owens and Sami Zan defend them on two brands?

Could a new name emerge to dethrone Bianca Belair or will it be business as usual with Charlotte Flair winning yet another Championship? Here are the grades for the SmackDown roster following the 2023 WWE Draft.

#3. The SmackDown Tag Team Division was rebuilt

Pretty Deadly is a very entertaining duo.

SmackDown Teams: The Street Profits, The Usos, Hit Row, Gallows and Anderson, the LWO (Cruz Del Toro/Joaquin Wilde), the Brawling Brutes, Pretty Deadly

The blue brand ended up with a good mix of former champs and intriguing newer teams. The Usos, Street Profits, and Gallows and Anderson are all former tag team champions. If SmackDown gets its own set of belts, they will be the three favorites.

Pretty Deadly could be the steal of the Draft due to their charisma and character work. Both brands have enough teams to support separate tag team titles. Del Toro and Wilde were a backbone of the NXT tag division but never captured gold.

The Brawling Brutes have grown into a formidable trio and can field any of three stars as a tag team. The talent is there for intriguing feuds.

Grade for the SmackDown Tag Team Division: B+

#2. Is the SmackDown Women's Division in better condition?

Superstars: Bianca Belair (Champion), Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Tamina, Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Bayley, Dakota Kai), Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre (NXT Women's Tag Team Champions), Mia Yim, Shotzi, Lacey Evans, Zelina Vega, Aliyah

In addition to current champion Belair, there are three other former singles champs on the new roster. The problem is that like past rosters, it will be hard for anyone to move up beyond Belair or Flair.

Iyo Sky should be a champion sooner rather than later but may fall into the Asuka cycle of merely being a formidable challenger and occasional transitional champ. Shotzi could be a massive face if given more consistent booking.

There's also Aliyah, Scarlett, and B-Fab who could factor in from time to time. Will Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn mainly be used as a tag team on the main roster? Bayley has lost so many high-profile matches since her return that it's hard to take her seriously as a threat.

Tamina and Lacey Evans fill out the depth but haven't been used regularly. Adding Zoey Stark and Piper Niven would have helped by adding a workhorse and monster heel. The division is in better shape than a year ago, but the same possibility of minimal advancement exists.

Grade for the SmackDown Women's Division: C+

#1. Will the Draft matter as much if Roman Reigns is still on top?

The road to the top of the blue brand still goes through Roman Reigns.

Superstars: Roman Reigns (Undisputed Champion), Austin Theory (US Champion), Solo Sikoa, Edge, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, Rick Boogs, Cameron Grimes, Grayson Waller, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland

The 2023 WWE Draft did help move some parts around to freshen up feuds. Imperium and the Brawling Brutes have battled for months. Now that Imperium is on RAW, the focus for the Brutes should be Butch and Ridge Holland. Sheamus is still a great contributor, but it's time to focus on the future.

That future is also bright in the mid-card as Kross, Knight, and Waller are great talents. If booked correctly, any one of those three could be a future major champ - if Reigns finally cedes the titles. Grimes and Boogs are good characters while Escobar should also be a future champion.

The mid-card will carry this brand as long as Reigns holds both titles. It keeps others back by not allowing them to win championships. Theory is also a future world champ but Reigns continues to loom over the rest of the roster.

Grade for the SmackDown Men's division: B-

