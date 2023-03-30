Star on major losing streak, former New Japan wrestler - 5 potential winners of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown

The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to take place this Friday on WrestleMania SmackDown, just one night before WWE's biggest show of the year begins.

Some of the top stars in wrestling have won the battle royal in the past, including Cesaro, The Big Show, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman. The field is stacked this year, with numerous superstars announced for the bout and a handful of surprises possibly appearing as well.

While there's no telling who will end up winning the match thanks to stars of various positions on the card winning in the past, there are a handful of roster members who seem most likely to win the big-time bout. Who might win the battle royal this year?

Below are five potential winners of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE WrestleMania SmackDown.

#5. Karrion Kross is a major threat

Karrion Kross is one of several superstars who were popular on NXT but weren't ever truly given a chance on the WWE main roster. He briefly appeared on RAW before being released in 2021 but was rehired by Triple H last year.

The Doomwalker is typically accompanied by his real-life wife Scarlett. Together, the two promised doomsday for all their opposition, often playing intense mind games to psyche their opponents out.

The intense Kross needs a win. His feud with Drew McIntyre didn't go as he had hoped, and while he did defeat Rey Mysterio a few weeks ago, he's been floating somewhat aimlessly as of late. A big win in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal could give him a major boost going forward.

#4. Santos Escobar has Legado del Fantasma helping him

Legado del Fantasma

Santos Escobar is a talented superstar on WWE SmackDown. He leads Legado del Fantasma, a stable also featuring Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Santos is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The Legado del Fantasma leader has forged an on-screen relationship with a Lucha Legend in recent months. He and Rey Mysterio have bonded, which has turned his entire group into fan favorites.

Escobar winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania SmackDown makes a lot of sense. For starters, he's extremely talented, but he also has Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in the bout. They could work together to ensure his victory.

#3. Bronson Reed will be tough to eliminate

Bronson Reed is an Australian superstar who was part of the NXT brand for quite some time. He won the NXT North American Title at one stage before being rumored to join the main roster but was instead released in August 2021. He returned to WWE a few months ago.

The powerful Australian's return to World Wrestling Entertainment has been slow but steady. He's wrestled on RAW five times since returning to action and won all five bouts in quick fashion.

Bronson has also been 2-0 on Main Event since returning to the company. The only bout he lost was an Elimination Chamber Match, where it took three men to eliminate him.

Reed could be the perfect choice to win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania SmackDown. He's big, but not so tall that he can be dumped over the top rope easily. A heavyweight winning the battle royal would certainly make sense and be fitting for a bout dedicated to Andre the Giant.

#2. Baron Corbin could finally pick up a major win

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin could be a great choice to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown because he's already won the big-time bout in the past. He's also a former United States Champion.

The former "Happy" superstar hasn't had much luck lately. He started losing matches regularly, which led to JBL ditching him and opting to no longer manage the big man. He's only begun losing more and more often since.

Corbin could be an interesting winner on WWE SmackDown. He previously won the trophy at WrestleMania 32, so there's precedence, plus it could be an epic way to snap his losing streak. Of course, it may be easier said than done based on Baron's recent track record.

#1. Bobby Lashley needs momentum in WWE

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the greatest athletes in pro wrestling. He's had success as a boxer, amateur wrestler, and mixed-martial artist, but he's also a multi-time WWE Champion and a former United States Champion.

The All Mighty has found himself in a tough position this year. His rivalry with Brock Lesnar was never truly over, only to begin a feud with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. Due to reasons not yet explained, Wyatt has disappeared from television, and thus Lashley has no WrestleMania match.

Lashley has seemingly lost his spot on the biggest show of the year due to no fault of his own. He could and probably should win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to give him something after luck was not on his side in recent weeks. It could also help push him towards a new goal after the big weekend comes to an end.

